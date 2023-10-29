Hertz is putting the brakes on 100,000 Teslas - Autoblog

In 2021, Hertz announced that it was going to order 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022. Turns out the car rental company still hasn’t been able to reach that number, and it may take some time to reach 100,000. Even if it gets there, it’s because it is slowing plans to electrify its fleet. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call (PDF), CEO Stephen Sher said that Hertz’s “EVs take off will be slow [its] “Pre-expectations.”

Hertz reported a 13 percent margin for the quarter, which Sher said would have been “several points higher” if not for the cost challenges associated with EVs. One of the factors impacting the company’s margins was depreciation, which was linked to a one-third decline in the retail prices of electric cars in its fleet. Tesla implemented several price cuts last year, with Model S and

Additionally, the CEO said EVs cost Hertz “approximately twice the cost of repairing damage compared to a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle.” He said the company is working directly with Tesla to look at the performance of its cars and reduce the risk of damage, as well when it comes to parts procurement and labor. The company revealed in its earnings report that 80 percent of its EVs are made up of Tesla vehicles, which means it has 35,000 Teslas out of 50,000 in its fleet. As cnbc points out, EVs come with their own maintenance challenges, potentially arising due to their heavy weight. Apart from these two factors, the shift of a portion of its EV fleet from ridesharing use to leisure also impacted its margins. Hertz has rented Tesla EVs to Uber and Lyft drivers, and now it plans to take the vehicles removed from the pool back to its ridesharing business.

Sher said Hertz is committed to a long-term plan to electrify its fleet, but it is going to pace itself by looking for solutions to its EV-related issues. The CEO talked about how other manufacturers like GM taking up EVs could solve some of the problems it faces. He expects Hertz to be able to buy them “at a significantly lower price” than the prices paid for its Tesla vehicles. He also thinks those cars will have “fewer incidents of damage,” as well as “lower costs of parts and labor.” GM and other traditional automakers have an extensive parts supply network established over decades, which will make purchasing components easier – and potentially even cheaper due to later availability.

Source: www.autoblog.com