Hertz helped turn Tesla into a $1 trillion mega-cap stock—now it's become collateral damage in Elon Musk's price war

Rental agency Hertz is learning the hard way that Tesla cars haven’t turned out to be as appreciated an asset as Elon Musk famously predicted.

And he can blame it on their strategy of increasing volumes through price cuts – as was exactly what happened on Thursday.

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said its underlying margin fell by nearly half to 13% in the third quarter largely due to problems specific to its EV fleet, in which four out of five cars carry a Tesla badge.

“If our fleet size in Q3 had been the same but consisted only of ICE vehicles, our EBITDA margin would have been several margin points higher,” he told investors on Thursday.

In short, the falling value of the Tesla cars in Hertz’s fleet – a decline directly caused by Musk’s price cuts – has hit Hertz’s profits as a whole.

The fact that this is happening to Hertz of all companies is ironic, since the rental agency is not a customer of Musk’s.

When Hertz came out of bankruptcy, the October 2021 announcement by Sher’s predecessor, Mark Fields, to buy 100,000 Model 3 sedans worth an estimated $4.5 billion in revenue boosted Tesla’s value by $100 billion overnight. Thanks to the order, Tesla was able to spend nearly half the year basking in the rarefied heights of a mega-cap worth north of $1 trillion.

Even Musk felt that investors had behaved irrationally by raising the stock price, because at the time the company was a supply bottleneck, not a demand bottleneck. If Hertz had not come along, he would have sold them to someone else.

The pitfalls of Musk’s volume growth-over-profit strategy

The tycoon famously advised car buyers that it was “financially insane” to buy anything but a Tesla, as the value of their cars would actually increase.

And for a while he was right. Prices rose steadily, and as recently as last year owners could turn a profit by flipping their Tesla.

But Musk acknowledged last week that the carmaker has meanwhile grown so big that it has exhausted the supply of high-income consumers who want a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y. Now it needs to go further downmarket to capture new business.

That’s why Musk is on a mission to lower sticker prices to hit his 1.8 million vehicle sales target this year – even if it means sacrificing profits. One theory behind why Tesla’s highly respected finance chief Zack Kirkhorn suddenly left the company in August is a possible disagreement over prioritizing volume growth over margins.

Hertz now finds itself a victim of this strategy.

Repair costs are double the level of gas-powered cars

Without specifying the exact reason, Sher said Hertz is experiencing a higher incidence of damage in particular with its EV fleet, where repair costs are nearly double that of a comparable gas-fueled car.

“Current EV ownership studies show that the incidence of damage and collisions is lower than ICE vehicles, not higher, as we are experiencing,” he revealed.

Musk’s price cutting becomes a serious problem when one of the Hertz EVs is so damaged that the cost of repairs exceeds the value of the asset.

“Where a car is salvaged, we must immediately clarify any difference between its carrying value and the market value of that car,” Sher explained. “The [price] The decline in EVs through 2023, primarily driven by Tesla, has reduced the fair market value of our EVs compared to last year, such that salvage incurs larger losses and, therefore, greater burden.

In short, Hertz then needs to book a non-cash accounting charge. This, along with high repair costs, hindered significant profit margins.

Luckily for Tesla, the rental agency has finally committed to expanding the 10% of its fleet that are EVs, up to a milestone goal of 25%, even though it now has until the end of next year to achieve it. Not committed to.

That’s because Sharer wants to further diversify its business through ridesharing, where it’s becoming harder to get a plate without switching to zero-emission cars in many cities.

“Electric vehicles open the door to our growing presence in rideshare, where electrification is a rapidly growing necessity, not just an option,” said the Hertz CEO.

Source: fortune.com