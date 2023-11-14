Subject: personnel

Herrick, Feinstein LLP today announced that Robert D. Gordon, an experienced restructuring attorney, has joined the firm’s thriving Restructuring and Finance Litigation department. He comes to Herrick from Jenner and Block.

Gordon brings three decades of experience to Herrick’s restructuring team. He regularly advises companies, creditors, directors and other key stakeholders in complex corporate and public sector restructurings. Gordon’s recent engagements include: (i) Lead counsel for a committee of independent directors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of global satellite communications provider Intelsat SA, which included the successful restructuring of $14 billion of debt and the resolution of multiple, complex intercompany claims; Is; (ii) leading counsel to the Official Committee of Retirees in the reorganization proceedings of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, negotiating the treatment and protection of approximately $58 billion in accrued pension benefits; and (iii) special restructuring counsel for the Detroit Retirement System in the City of Detroit’s historic Chapter 9 bankruptcy case, the largest in U.S. history.

“In recent years Herrick has made a strategic decision to enhance our restructuring and litigation capabilities, which has been extremely successful for the firm and our clients,” said Belinda Schwartz, Herrick’s executive chair. “Bob is a great addition to the company and strengthens our ability to take advantage of this market environment.”

“We are thrilled that Bob will join our team,” said Sean O’Donnell, co-chair of Herrick’s restructuring and finance litigation department. “He is greatly respected as both a creative and tenacious lawyer, and he adds significant depth to our group.”

Herrick’s restructuring and finance litigation lawyers advise clients in all phases of complex financial litigation and corporate restructuring. Herrick’s clients include private equity and hedge funds, official and ad hoc lender committees, bondholders and noteholders, mortgage lenders and borrowers, real estate developers, financial institutions, corporate debtors, trustees, independent directors, special investigation committees and foreign representatives.

“I am excited to join such a dynamic group of attorneys,” said Gordon. He further added, “The team is distinguished for working on a range of complex restructuring and litigation matters and offers interesting synergy relative to my practice. I look forward to collaborating with many excellent lawyers in the restructuring and finance litigation practice , as well as the litigation, corporate and real estate departments.”

