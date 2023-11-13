Hero shooter Citizen Conflict releases limited NFT drop on Magic Eden – Cryptosaurus

QORPO Game Studio’s e-sports-powered hero shooter, Citizen Conflict, has announced the launch of the highly limited NFT drop ZODIAC “Magic Angel” on Magic Eden, following the surprise success of the “Beam the Citizen” hero avatars. This time, Citizen Conflict is heading towards the anticipated Alpha 4.0 release, offering players an exclusive way to embark on the high-octane fury of dystopian battles.

Zodiac “Magic Angel” Drops Overview:

3 special skins for fans’ favorite hero Zodiac

Cyberpunk-inspired graphics and eSports-ready gameplay

Playable in-game characters with custom VFX and voiceovers

Lifetime access to civil conflict

$QORPO token airdrop

10x in-game loot box

Citizen Conflict Alpha 4.0 descends tough and epic on Magic Eden

Following three successful public demos of the previous alpha release supported by a $10k eSports tournament, the QORPO team is “all set” with their most ambitious Civil Conflict build to date. The anticipated Alpha 4.0 release will grace the Epic Store and honor all supporting fans with a coveted NFT drop on Magic Eden.

According to DAO voting in the QORPO World platform, fans have crowned Zodiac, a vengeful cyborg, as their most beloved and revered Civil Conflict hero of all time. It’s no wonder that Zodiac’s jet pack and sharpshooting abilities have earned him the honor of being immortalized on Magic Eden in one of his three trailblazing skin variants. Although not angels, the zodiac signs have actually grown some wings.

Yellow “Sunfire” Zodiac Edition: Normal

The Zodiac normal skin offers a 60% drop chance, and the vibrant colors of this dangerous cyborg help you dominate the battlefield once Citizen Conflict Alpha 4.0 goes live. To your enemies: Don’t you dare get too close to the sun, or you’ll burn!

Red “Amber Surge” Zodiac Edition: Rare

The rare Amber Surge Edition incarnates the power of destructive wildfire within the technological body of the Zodiac. Players get a 30% discount when they keep the Zodiac in its violent red form.

Pink “Magic Angel” Zodiac Edition: Epic

Zodiac will also emerge in the colors of Magic Eden as an unholy angel ready to eliminate anyone who dares to meet him in the arena. Coming with a 10% drop chance, the Zodiac Magic Angel is truly an epic addition to your Citizen Conflict NFT collection.

Zodiac “Magic Angel” Drop Utilities

playable characters in the game

Step onto the battlefield and see the dynamic powers of your “Magic Angel” zodiac character in action! Become the inaugural Expert of Hackhunters, playing the role of Arena Master with unique abilities.

custom vfx

Enhance your character with visually stunning effects that appear dynamically with every movement your character makes.

custom voiceover

Fill your character with a unique voice that blends seamlessly with the enchanting atmosphere of Magic Eden.

civil conflict lifetime access

Take on the role of a citizen and join the game! Get immediate and unrestricted access to all Citizen Conflict Alpha releases. Immerse yourself in the gameplay, hone your skills and compete for substantial prizes in upcoming e-sports competitions.

tournament entrance

Following the success of its inaugural eSports tournament, Citizen Confrontation is preparing for another event. Owners of Citizen NFTs will get the chance to compete for valuable prizes. The prize pool of the last tournament also crossed the impressive milestone of $10,000.

coveted rarity value

Civil Conflict: Zodiac “Magic Angel” is a restricted NFT in-game character set consisting of 2,222 pieces, marking the inaugural collection of in-game characters in Civil Conflict history.

Become an Early $QORPO Holder with Airdrop

Individuals can secure initial QORPO holdings at no cost by owning an item from the limited NFT collection, providing a generous chance to earn attractive rewards.

10x epic in-game treasures

Upon receiving your character, gain access to a bonus of 10 in-game rewards that can be claimed for free by depositing NFTs in QORPO World!

How to get all this and beyond

Don’t miss your chance to become an early owner of your part of civil conflict history. Get your zodiac sign “Magic Angel” for 39 MATIC on Magic Eden to enjoy all the premium utilities listed above. But the matter does not end here. Before the hunger of the battlefield starts again, deposit money on QORPO World and get the 10 most valuable Epic Loot Boxes for free. The drop starts on November 14th, 4pm UTC!

