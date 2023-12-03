‘Hero of the day’: How this 10-year-old Palestinian boy saved an injured dog in his refugee camp

Thousands of stray dogs are dying of hunger in the West Bank. These charities are working to save them.

Stray dogs living in the West Bank depended on tourists and restaurants for food and water.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, tourists have fled and eating establishments have closed.

Bethlehem Shelter, the only registered animal charity in the West Bank, has since been trying to help thousands of dogs.

With the help of the international emergency aid organization Animal Heroes, its Palestinian founder Diana Babish is providing water, food and medical aid to starving dogs, cats and other animals.

Animal Heroes volunteers recently traveled to the West Bank to help deliver emergency aid.

“The situation is heartbreaking,” says Animal Heroes founder Esther Keough. “Diana drinks rehydrating drinks every day hungry dogs Back to his shelter. If we don’t act quickly, thousands of animals will not survive.”

Human-animal conflict is increasing in the West Bank

Although now the focus is primarily on the Israel–Hamas conflict GazaIts impact is still being felt in the West Bank.

“Everything is closed, so people are struggling because only 10 percent of them have a salaried job at the moment,” says Esther.

closed business and shortage tourists Human-animal conflict has increased.

Wander through cafes and restaurants without sifting through trash dogs They are encroaching on homes and refugee camps in search of livelihood.

,[The animals] “They have no choice because they need food,” says Esther. “And at the same time, there is stress in the area – people are stressed because they don’t have income, they can’t travel. “

Every day Diana explores the streets animals The needy, some of whom have been injured.

But getting them the treatment they need is not always easy.

A 24-hour veterinary clinic in Jerusalem can offer medical treatment but since October 7, crossing the border is complicated and dangerous, especially for Palestinians.

This has proven fatal for some animals.

“We took in a puppy that was in very bad shape,” says Esther. “She was beaten by a 50-year-old man and suffered four fractures in her head and neck.”

The puppy did not survive because he was unable to cross the border at night to get the life-saving treatment he needed.

Injured dog saved by 10 year old boy

While some people are turning away from the vagabonds, others are taking them under their protection.

Last week Diana got a call from a woman from Dhishesh refugee camp, His 10-year-old son Aamer was taking care of a dog that had a stone in its eye.

“He was actually the one who was pleading with his mother to call for help,” says Esther. “He was giving the dog water and food but he realized the wound was getting worse.”

Bethlehem Shelter and Animal Heroes together were able to transport the dog to a local veterinary doctor For treatment.

“It was so nice to see that this little boy was so proud,” says Esther. “His mother later said that she had never seen him so happy in her life. And all the boys around him saw him as he was hero Of the day.”

Palestinians and Israelis are working together to save animals

Despite conflict, citizens of Israel and Palestine are caring together animals in need.

“That’s the beauty of it,” says Esther. “Israelis and Palestinians are working together – both are risking their lives because it is not safe for anyone to come to the border area.”

Once Rescued The dog was stabilized, Diana’s team took it on foot across the border to Israel. The Israeli organization Dogs R Us was waiting there to take it and provide further treatment. It has now been placed with a foster family.

Israeli organizations Let the Animals Live and SOS Pets are also working with Diana to provide treatment to seriously injured animals and place them with adoptive families.

How can you help people affected by the Israel-Hamas war?

Since then Israel-Hamas war The violence that erupted on October 7 killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and at least 15,000 in Gaza, where more than 1.8 million people are displaced.

Charities and NGOs have set up emergency appeals to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians.

border without doctorThe Red Cross, save the Children, UNICEF, Medical aid for Palestinians And israel aid There are only a few.

Animals are also in desperate need of food, supplies, shelter and medical assistance.

Animal Heroes is an international emergency organization for animals with bases in Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA.

“We support animal heroes – the people who care for animals in the most difficult situations,” explains Esther.

You can support their work bethlehem shelter in the West Bank by donating here,

“100 percent of your donation goes to help Diana’s animals… and we really make sure the money goes where it’s needed,” says Esther.

Cats and dogs rescued by Diana are placed in foster care or sent with flight volunteers forever home Worldwide.

As well as providing food and medical care, Animal Heroes plans to launch an educational program in schools and refugee camps to encourage sensitivity towards animals.

