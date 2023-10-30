Hermes Defeats MetaBirkens in First NFT Trademark Trial (1) – Bloomberg Law – Cryptosaurus

By connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insights quickly and accurately around the world.

By Isaiah Poritz and Hadriana Lowenkron

Luxury brand Hermès International SA won its lawsuit against the digital artist behind the “MetaBirkin” non-fungible token after convincing a Manhattan federal jury that Mason Rothschild’s sale of the NFT infringed Hermès’ rights over the “Birkin” trademark.

A nine-member jury returned the verdict Wednesday, awarding Hermès $133,000 in total damages. They also found that Rothschild’s NFTs are not protected speech under the First Amendment.

The trial was the first to examine how NFTs—digital assets that have rapidly grown in popularity over the past two years—should be viewed through the lens of intellectual property law.

According to intellectual property lawyer and artist Alfred Steiner, Rothschild’s loss could have a chilling effect on NFT artists who want to use the trademark in their projects.

He said, “The commentary of Mason’s work was perhaps more difficult to understand because it was subtle.” “It could cause harm to jurors or the general public.”

Emily Poller, a New York attorney specializing in technology and intellectual property, said the case is fact-specific, and “there is still room for artwork to be protected by the First Amendment.”

Legal experts have followed the case closely, which could impact pending and future NFT cases that test the often blurred line between art and consumer products. This decision has come when from Balenciaga to Nike Inc. Many fashion brands are announcing plans to expand into NFTs and the metaverse.

The 100 MetaBirkin NFTs are digital images depicting Hermès’ iconic Birkin luxury handbag, but covered in colorful, cartoonish fur instead of leather. Rothschild created and sold the NFT in late 2021 after an extensive marketing campaign through its social media and website.

The jury determined that NFTs are similar to consumer products subject to strict trademark laws that protect brands from imitators and those seeking to take advantage of their goodwill.

“What happened today was wrong,” Rothschild said in a statement. “What happened today will keep happening if we don’t continue to fight. It’s not over yet.”

Hermès did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Throughout the case, Rothschild argued that his NFTs are works of art protected by the First Amendment, no different from Andy Warhol’s famous silk-screen prints of Campbell’s soup cans. His lawyers described the NFT project as an “artistic experiment” that examined how society values ​​status symbols.

The price of a physical Birkin bag ranges from $12,000 to close to $200,000. Rothschild first sold the NFTs for about $450 each, but their resale value reached thousands of dollars.

A blockchain expert testified during the trial that Rothschild created approximately 55.2 Ethereum tokens, which are worth approximately $87,700 today.

“It’s perfectly legal for artists to make money from their art,” Rothschild’s attorney Rhett Millsaps said during opening arguments. “Trademark rights are limited by the First Amendment.”

Rothschild’s appeal for artistic freedom could have been hampered by a last-minute setback. On the first day of the trial, US District Judge ZS Rakoff ruled that a key expert witness supporting Rothschild, renowned New York art critic Blake Gopnik, could not testify before the jury.

Gopnik, who wrote the 2020 biography “Warhol”, may be able to establish a connection between the Metabirkins and Warhol’s art. In pre-trial testimony, Gopnik argued that the Metabirkins were in the vein of “commercial art”, a concept introduced by Warhol.

In his statement, Rothschild criticized “multibillion-dollar luxury fashion houses” for claiming to care about artists but then claiming “the right to choose” what is art and who is an artist.

The parties in the lawsuit also clashed over the reliability of a survey conducted by one of Hermès’ expert witnesses, which found a net confusion rate of 18.7% among potential NFT buyers. Rothschild’s expert witness said the survey misclassified respondents even if they were not confused, leading to a net confusion rate of 9.3%.

Hermès filed the lawsuit last January after noticing that some media outlets had incorrectly identified MetaBirkins as a project backed by Hermès.

Although Hermès does not yet sell NFTs, it is developing plans and MetaBirkens has harmed its ability to enter that sector, the company argued. “If we want to bring our bags into this virtual world, there will always be a reference to MetaBirkins,” Nicolas Martin, Hermès’ general counsel, told the jury during testimony.

Hermès lawyers pointed to dozens of pages of text messages in which they said Rothschild “wants to create the same exclusivity and demand for the famous handbag.” They used the words “pump” and “shill” and sought out financial supporters, whom they called “whales”.

“We are sitting on a gold mine,” Rothschild said in one text.

Rothschild’s lawyers, made up of a group of intellectual property law scholars at the firm Lex Lumina PLLC, pointed to the decades-old “Rogers” legal test. First defined in the 1989 case Rogers vs. GrimaldiThe standard allows artists to use a trademark without permission as long as it meets a minimum level of artistic relevance and does not clearly mislead consumers.

Hermes “doesn’t come close to clearing the high hurdle of the First Amendment,” Millsaps said during closing arguments.

Rothschild dismissed the case on the basis of the Rogers test. Rakoff ruled last March that although he believed the test was applicable, he needed more evidence to evaluate the test. But after both sides collected survey data and expert testimony, Rakoff again ruled out a pre-trial win for the parties in late 2022.

During closing arguments, Rothschild’s attorney, Jonathan Harris of Harris St. Laurent & Wexler LLP, said that Hermès was unfairly going after a small, humble beginning independent artist.

Harris said of Rothschild, “He made himself an artist.” “He was never given anything.”

The case is Hermes International SA v. Rothschild, SDNY, No. 1:22-cv-00384, decision 2/8/23.

