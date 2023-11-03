Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Net Loss Shrinks 84%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) reported a net loss of $7.4 million in Q3 2023, a significant 84.6% decrease from a net loss of $48.2 million in Q3 2022.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 12.6% year-over-year to $186.3 million.

Gross premiums written increased 1.6% year-over-year to $309.5 million.

Book value per share increased 24.4% year-over-year to $5.65.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. Despite facing two catastrophic events during the quarter, the company recorded a substantial improvement in its financial position and moved towards sustained profitability.

Company performance and challenges

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) faced significant challenges in the third quarter of 2023 due to wildfires on the island of Maui and Hurricane Idalia in the Florida Panhandle. Despite these events, the company recorded a substantial improvement in its financial position. CEO Ernie Garateaux said,

Despite challenges in the property insurance sector, including social and real inflation, increasing frequency and severity of catastrophic events and rising reinsurance costs, I am encouraged to report a substantial improvement in our financial position and move towards sustained profitability.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a net loss of $7.4 million in Q3 2023, a significant decrease of 84.6% from the net loss of $48.2 million in Q3 2022. Total revenue for the quarter increased 12.6% year-over-year to $186.3 million. Gross premiums written increased 1.6% year-over-year to $309.5 million. The company’s book value per share increased 24.4% year-over-year to $5.65.

Major Financial Tables

The company’s loss ratio improved significantly, declining by 23.2 percentage points year-on-year to 74.4%. The combined ratio also improved and dropped by 22.5 percentage points to 110.8%. The company’s gross premium earnings increased 9.4% year-over-year to $336.9 million, while net premium earnings increased 10.6% to $176.6 million.

Company performance analysis

Despite facing challenges in the third quarter of 2023, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) demonstrated resiliency and strategic management. The company’s significant reduction in net losses and increase in total revenue indicate substantial improvement in its financial position. The company’s strategic efforts in exposure management, strengthening underwriting norms and working towards rate adequacy across its entire book of business have shown promising results.

Other relevant details

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to continue the suspension of quarterly dividend to the shareholders. No shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter. The Company will continue to evaluate dividend distribution and stock repurchases on a quarterly basis.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. for more information.

