Here's why you should fund an HSA before a traditional IRA or 401(k). The Motley Fool

With a high enough salary, it would probably be possible to max out an HSA as well as a traditional IRA or 401(k) year after year. But if you earn a higher than average salary, you may have to set priorities when it comes to funding these tax-advantaged accounts.

You may want to try maxing out a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan before funding an HSA because that money can be used for any purpose in retirement, while an HSA is earmarked for health care expenses. should be done. But here’s why you might want to do the opposite.

Why should your HSA come first?

For the purpose of this discussion, we’re going to assume that you’re not entitled to any type of employer 401(k) match to level the playing field. With this in mind, the reason you should prefer an HSA over a traditional IRA or 401(k) is that HSAs offer greater tax benefits and more flexibility.

With a traditional IRA or 401(k), you get a tax break on the money you put into your account. You also enjoy tax-deferred investment benefits.

However, with an HSA, you not only get tax-free contributions, but also tax-free benefits and tax-free withdrawals for the money to be used for qualified health care expenses. So that’s an added benefit right there.

Plus, with a traditional IRA or 401(k), you generally can’t touch your money without being penalized before age 59 1/2 (though there are some exceptions). With an HSA, you have money available at any time for qualified medical expenses. You can make withdrawals in your 20s, 30s, and beyond without worrying about being penalized for tapping your account early.

Now that said, it is advisable to try to leave your HSA unused as long as possible, because the more money you have in that account, the more tax-free growth you can enjoy. . But you have the option of taking HSA withdrawals when health care bills arise.

You should also know that once you turn 65, HSA withdrawals taken for non-medical purposes will not be subject to penalties. This means that at age 65, an HSA effectively converts to a traditional IRA or 401(k).

The only difference is that, let’s say you take withdrawals from a traditional IRA or 401(k) in retirement to cover medical bills. You will still pay taxes on that withdrawal. If you use an HSA in retirement to cover medical bills, those taxes won’t apply.

best of all worlds

If you’re able to max out an HSA on top of a traditional IRA or 401(k), more power to you. But if you have limited funds, which is the case for many of us, you’ll want to aim to max out your HSA first and then focus on your IRA or 401(k).

HSAs truly offer savers the best of all worlds, so it pays to take advantage of them whenever possible. And remember, HSA eligibility depends on a compatible health insurance plan, and having one now doesn’t guarantee you’ll have one in future years. So this is another reason to put as much money as possible into an HSA, even if it means contributing less to an IRA or 401(k).

