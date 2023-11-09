Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Technology Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, Baron Technology Fund® experienced a 3.89% decline in its institutional shares. Despite this shortfall, it outperformed the MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index, which saw a massive decline of 6.16%. However, the fund slightly underperformed the broader S&P 500 index, which saw a decline of 3.27%. Looking at the year-to-date period, the fund has shown positive returns of 37.34%, outperforming both the indices. The MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index returned 28.47% while the S&P 500 returned 13.07%. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Barron’s Technology Fund said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and gave his insights for the company. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a Cupertino, California-based multinational technology company with a market capitalization of $2.7 trillion. Apple Inc. AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL) has returned 37.94% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing 12-month return is up 28.48%. The stock closed at $179.23 per share on November 6, 2023.

Barron’s Technology Fund raised the stakes for Apple Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AAPL) said:

“After a strong start to the year, shares of Apple Inc. Their profits partially recovered this quarter. Mixed second calendar quarter financial results, with iPhone, iPad and wearables revenues falling slightly short of consensus expectations, also weighed on stocks due to heightened investor concerns about the macro economy and potential weakness in consumer spending later this year. But there was pressure. Despite these quarterly fluctuations in product sales, we are encouraged by several long-term trends, including: (1) Revenue from high-margin services like the App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay, which are growing faster than the overall business; Is increasing, due to which driving is increasing. Better revenue visibility and higher free-cash-flow (FCF) margins; (2) continued growth in global market share in smartphones, wearables and other hardware categories; and (3) consistent return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. In addition to these trends in the core business, Apple is thoughtfully investing in new categories such as augmented reality, search, financial services, and streaming media content. “We took advantage of the weakness in the quarter to increase our position in Apple.”

