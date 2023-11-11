Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Hess (HES) Stock Now

Hess Corporation Over the past 30 days, HES has seen its revenue projections for 2023 and 2024 increase.

The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.3%.

Let us look at the factors behind the rise in stock price.

What’s in favor of the stock?

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is hovering around $76 per barrel, underscoring a strong commodity pricing environment. The current oil pricing scenario is highly favorable and is expected to continue to be so, indicating a favorable business environment for Hess’s exploration and production operations.

The company has made several notable oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block off the coast of Guyana. These findings contribute to over 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) of gross recoverable resources within the block. This is boosting the company’s production outlook, resulting in increased profitability.

In the prolific Bakken shale play, the leading upstream energy firm has a significant reserve of top-tier drilling locations. With a four-rig drilling initiative scheduled in the region, Hess expects to bring approximately 110 new wells online in 2023, strengthening its production outlook.

Hess recently announced the acquisition of Chevron Corporation CVX for $53 billion. While Hess is not a major player in the Permian Basin, it has established prominence in the Bakken Basin in North Dakota. The acquisition provides Chevron with an opportunity to expand its reach, particularly in the Bakken Basin and Guyana, where it will collaborate with Exxon Mobil on the same project. This strategic expansion is set to reshape the competitive landscape.

As a significant player in the energy sector, Chevron has the ability to provide Hess with increased access to financial resources, technical capabilities and expertise. Such benefits can prove extremely valuable for scaling up exploration, development and production activities.

Hess expects substantial growth in free cash flow in the coming years, and intends to allocate it to reducing its debt load and returning capital to its shareholders. The company projects 25% annual growth in cash flows over the next five years assuming a crude oil price of $75 per barrel.

Additionally, HES plans to allocate 75% of its annual free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of dividend increases and share buybacks. This underlines its strong dedication towards delivering value to its shareholders and returning capital.

Several factors are aiding the rise in HES’s stock price and creating more room for upside.

