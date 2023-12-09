White Brook Capital Partners, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. White Brook Capital Partners maintained its outperformance year-to-date against the S&P MidCap 400, rising 6.49% compared to the index’s 4.28% gain. However, that’s less than the S&P 500’s impressive gain of 12.85%. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, White Brook Capital said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and gave his insights for the company. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce company with a $1.5 trillion market capitalization. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN) has returned 74.86% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing-12-month return is up 66.44%. The stock closed at $146.88 per share on December 05, 2023.

White Brook Capital raised interest in Amazon.com, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AMZN) said:

“The Magnificent Seven, which underpins the performance of the S&P 500, includes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), now comprises about 30% of the S&P500’s market capitalization. At least three of the seven stocks face increased downside risk and are already suffering from high penetration, weak end markets, competitive risk and elevated valuations. “They have been remarkably resilient to higher interest rates and the prospect of slower growth.”

