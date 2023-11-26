Just because a business doesn’t make any money doesn’t mean the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before achieving success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history appreciates those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; Who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question is airtasker (ASX:ART) shareholders are wondering whether they should be concerned about its cash burn rate. For the purpose of this article, we’ll define cash burn as the amount of cash a company is spending each year to fund its growth (also known as its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash reserves with its cash reserves, to give us its ‘cash runway’.

How long is Airtasker’s cash runway?

You can calculate a company’s cash flow by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it spends that cash. When Airtasker last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and AU$17m in cash. Last year, its cash burn was AU$14m. Hence, it had a cash runway of about 14 months from June 2023. Notably, however, analysts believe Airtasker will break even (at the free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How much is Airtasker growing?

It was quite positive to see that Airtasker reduced its cash burn by 22% over the last year. And considering that its operating revenue grew 40% during that period, that’s great to see. It seems to be growing well. However, clearly, the important factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For this reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How difficult will it be for Airtasker to raise more cash for growth?

Even though it seems like Airtasker is growing its business well, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through debt or equity. Typically, a business will sell new shares to raise cash and fuel growth. We can compare a company’s cash burn to its market capitalization to determine how many new shares a company would need to issue to fund one year’s operations.

Since it has a market capitalization of AU$79m, Airtasker’s AU$14m cash burn is equivalent to about 18% of its market value. Given that situation, it’s fair to say that the company won’t have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders will be somewhat diluted.

So, should we worry about Airtasker’s cash burn?

It may already be clear to you that we’re relatively comfortable with the way Airtasker is spending its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth shows the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its lack of cash relative to its market cap, but that wasn’t too bad! It’s clearly very positive to see that analysts expect the company to make losses soon. After taking into account the various metrics outlined in this report, we are quite comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it appears to be on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper look at the risks, we have identified 1 warning sign for Airtasker You should know about this before investing.

