Here’s why we think Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is worth a look

For beginners, it may seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it doesn’t currently have a track record of revenues and profits. Unfortunately, these high-risk investments often have little chance of paying off, and many investors pay a price for learning their lesson. Loss-making companies can act like a sponge for capital – so investors should be careful that they are not throwing good money after bad money.

So if this idea of ​​high risk and high reward is not suitable, you may be more interested in profitable, growing companies, such as Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC). Although profit is not the only metric that should be considered when investing, it is worth recognizing businesses that can consistently produce it.

Ardmore Shipping’s profits improve

Ardmore Shipping’s earnings per share grew over the past three years; So much so that using these figures to make long-term projections is a bit disingenuous. Thus, it is appropriate to focus on recent growth rates instead. Ardmore Shipping’s EPS increased from US$2.06 to US$3.40; An outcome that is bound to keep shareholders happy. That’s a fantastic gain of 65%.

One way to double-check a company’s growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The news to Ardmore Shipping shareholders’ ears is that EBIT margins have increased from 27% to 36% in the last 12 months and revenues are also on the upward trend. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company’s earnings and revenue have grown over time. Click on the chart to see the actual numbers.

Are Ardmore Shipping insiders connected with all shareholders?

It’s great to see company leaders putting their own money on the line, because it increases the alignment of incentives between the people running the business and its real owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own a significant amount of Ardmore Shipping shares. To be specific, he owns US$26m worth of shares. This reflects significant buying and selling, and may indicate strong confidence in the trading strategy. Even though it’s only 4.8% of the company, it’s enough money to indicate alignment between business leaders and common shareholders.

Is Ardmore Shipping Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Ardmore Shipping’s raw rate of earnings growth is a bell in the night. With such an EPS growth rate, it is no surprise to see that the company’s top brass maintain confidence in the company by continuing to make significant investments. On its own merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders staying engaged with shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Although it is worth noting that we found 2 warning signs for Ardmore Shipping (1 Makes us a little uncomfortable!) That’s what you need to consider.

