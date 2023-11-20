Here’s why United Natural Foods (UNFI) declined in the third quarter

Investment management firm First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -2.25% compared to the Russell 2000 Value Index’s -2.96% return. The fund returned 2.57% YTD compared to -0.53% for the index. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund said United Natural Foods, Inc. in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:UNFI). Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is a distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and non-food products. On November 17, 2023, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) stock closed at $15.02 per share. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) had a one-month return of 3.51%, and its shares lost 67.57% of their value over the past 52 weeks. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has a market capitalization of $892.305 million.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund shares United Natural Foods, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:UNFI) made the following comments:

“United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) distributes natural and organic foods. Whole Foods accounts for 20% of customers, but UNFI has done a fair job diversifying its product and customer base, with the acquisition of SuperValu in 2018 getting a big boost. The company’s stock price has declined this year with three consecutive earnings misses and guidance revisions. , 18 UNFI suffered from a combination of volatile food prices, consumers trading down from high-priced organic foods, and pricing and execution mistakes by the company. Distribution is generally a flexible business model and on a general basis, UNFI looks cheaper. But the company is now in full-bore turnaround mode, and we have been prudent in increasing our position.”

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held United Natural Foods, Inc. at the end of the second quarter. (NYSE:UNFI), up from 19 in the previous quarter.

We covered United Natural Foods, Inc. in another article. (NYSE:UNFI) and shared FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund’s thoughts on the company last quarter. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

