Here's why the Tesla Cybertruck will never reach Europe (updated)

Updated: Dec 05, 2023 3:39am ET

Update: Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, confirmed to TopGear Netherlands that the Cybertruck will likely never come to Europe.

“First of all, the pickup market in America is huge, and it’s different for you,” Morawi told TopGear. “And two: European regulations require 3.2-millimeter roundness on protruding parts. Unfortunately, it is impossible to make 3.2-millimeter roundness on a 1.4-millimeter sheet of stainless steel,” he said.

The original story is given below.

After four years of delays, rumors, and all kinds of strange comments from CEO Elon Musk, his favorite way to communicate with the world is through social media platforms.

But while US customers who ordered the Angular all-electric pickup can expect to get the EV sometime next year, European reservation holders shouldn’t get their hopes up.

That’s because of the spec sheet itself, which, while impressive, could make Tesla’s first pickup a kind of forbidden fruit on the Old Continent.

With up to 845 horsepower and zero to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, the Cybertruck is a fast truck, but it’s also heavy. Tipping the scale at 6,843 pounds for the top-level CyberBeast model with three electric motors and a battery rated at about 123 kilowatt-hours (according to CarWo), the Cybertruck is too heavy to drive with a regular car. Licensed in Europe.

In this part of the world, people with a so-called Category B license (for regular passenger cars) can drive a vehicle that has a maximum gross weight rating of 3.5 tons, which is 7,716 pounds. While the Cybertruck is under the weight limit, the 6,843-pound number does not take into account the 2,500-pound payload. Add this up and you get 9,343 pounds or 4,237 kilograms. And this is without taking into account the weight of the passengers.

According to the official VIN decoder submitted to regulators earlier this year, the Cybertruck has two possible gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR):

Class G – 3,629 kg to over 4,082 kg. (8,001–9,000 pounds);

Class H – 4,082 kg to over 4,536 kg. (9,001–10,000 pounds).

As you can see, the minimum rating is already above the European limit. This would mean that – if it were to be sold in Europe – a Cybertruck customer would need a Category C license, which is for vehicles with a GVWR of more than 3.5 tonnes or 7,716 pounds.

In other words, a truck license. Speaking as a European, I know that this kind of license costs more to get than a regular B-Type license and fewer people have trouble getting it – if they don’t plan on driving trucks. If they do, why would they do this? Therefore, not ideal for a vehicle that will be mass produced and sold in large numbers.

Another factor that could make the Cybertruck an American-only affair is the limited appeal of large pickups in Europe for years. Small trucks like the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi L200 (also known as the Triton), Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger rule the segment on the Old Continent, so it will be difficult for a big truck like Tesla to make a name for itself in it. Part of the world.

“Pickup trucks are somewhat smaller in terms of market adoption compared to what you see in the U.S. market,” said Pedro Pacheco, vice president of research at Gartner. business Insider,

“For a Cybertruck class vehicle, there is not a big market in Europe, because pickup trucks are generally not very common,” he said.

And finally, there is the issue of the charging port. While Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector is on the verge of becoming the de facto choice among EVs destined for the US and Canadian markets, Europe has adopted the CCS2 plug. Even European Tesla Superchargers come with CCS2 connectors.

So, to sell the Cybertruck in this backwoods area, the Austin-based carmaker will have to somehow implement the CCS2 plug on the Cybertruck. This means that there have been changes to the hardware and software that Tesla might consider a huge hassle in the grand scheme of things.

Exact figures are difficult to come by as pickups are usually lumped in with other light commercial vehicles such as vans, but according to the company, only 116,280 pickups were sold in Europe in 2020. automotive news Excerpt from two years ago.

That’s a far cry from the nearly three million pickups sold in the United States in 2020, making it an even less attractive market for Tesla, which wants to sell 250,000 Cybertrucks per year by 2025.

