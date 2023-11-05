Here’s why the stock market really surged

sakmesterke

A historic squeeze sent stocks soaring this week, driven by a compilation of factors that are unlikely to persist. As discussed earlier, stocks are trading more in sync with bonds than at any time in recent memory, and this week saw a big drop in rates since Wednesday. Morning,

The foundation for this was laid on Monday when the Treasury announced it would borrow only $776 billion in the fourth quarter, down from a previously estimated $852 billion. But more significant news came from the Fed on Wednesday morning, when the Treasury raised its quarterly refunds to $112 billion, compared to estimates of $114 billion. Additionally, this resulted in the Treasury announcing a $48 billion 3-year auction, a $40 billion 10-year auction, and a $24 billion 30-year auction. This was below estimates of $48 billion, $41 billion and $25 billion, respectively. This sent ten- and 30-year rates falling on the news.

One has to remember that a large shortfall remains on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries, and even what seems like the smallest news can send shock waves through the market, especially if It doesn’t happen that the market situation works in its favor.

Rates were also not helped by the disappointing ISM data on Wednesday or the Jobs data on Friday, which led to a decline in rates during the week. Additionally, it is also worth noting that last week saw No Treasury auctions in the afternoon, which have become a major source of volatility in the markets. That will change this week with the 3-year auction on November 7, the 10-year auction on November 8 and the 30-year auction on November 9.

These auctions will be important and a layer of volatility may resume in the afternoon. The last 10-year auction did not fare well, with a higher yield rate of 4.61% versus when the yield was issued at 4.592%, while the indirect acceptance rate fell to 60.3% from 66.3% in September.

The last 30-year auction was worse than the 10-year auction. The 30-year auction was delayed by about four bps, meaning it had a higher yield rate of 4.837% when the issued rate was 4.8%. Meanwhile, indirect approvals stood at 65.1% as against 64.5% in September. If this week’s auctions are as bad as the past few months, it looks like volatility in the bond market could increase, and it’s very possible that rates could start moving higher again.

buyer missing

One reason bond yields are rising is that the world’s biggest bond buyers, which are central banks, have moved away. Central banks’ deleveraging of balance sheets and a stronger dollar, as well as not actively adding bonds to their holdings, have led to a decrease in overall global liquidity levels, and this has had a direct impact on the price of US bonds, it noted. US 10-year Treasury futures fell. The decline in the central bank’s balance sheet appears to be directly linked to the rise in interest rates and the fall in prices.

a trigger to squeeze

Given the relationship between stock and bond prices, it’s not surprising that this week’s drop in interest rates directly caused stocks to rally. But rates were only the trigger in lifting the equity market because once rates fell, a gamma squeeze of epic proportions occurred from the options markets.

The S&P 500 was in negative gamma territory this week. According to GammaLabs, net gamma in the S&P 500 was the lowest since summer 2022. The negative gamma environment creates a large amount of volatility and also increases market volatility. When equity markets are in negative gamma, options dealers are buying or selling S&P 500 futures in the same direction as the market. When the market is falling into negative gamma, market makers are sellers of futures, and when the market is rising, market makers buy futures.

The combination of falling rates and the lack of Treasury auctions gave equity markets a clear path to rally without interruption throughout the trading day, and as a result we saw large amounts of buying throughout the week. But data now shows that as of Friday the S&P 500 is back in positive gamma, and that means market makers are sellers of strength and buyers of weakness. This will help reduce market volatility and mean that last week’s significant gain momentum is likely behind us.

Meanwhile, the level with the most significant concentration of gamma in the S&P 500 and the largest level of call gamma is 4,400. This will prevent any further rise in the S&P 500 in the near term Until The options market moves the call wall higher by buying calls with higher strike prices. If the call wall does not move higher, the options market will probably keep the index around 4,400 or lower. That’s basically why the S&P 500 ran out of energy by the end of the day on Friday.

Much of this week’s activity can be attributed to what happened on Wednesday morning and the state of the options market. This means that while the options market is now back in better balance and Treasury issuance has resumed, it seems likely that the rally we saw last week is unlikely to continue with the same vigor. .

Overall, the macro backdrop shows that the economy is slowing, unemployment is rising, and inflation is sticky. Additionally, earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and 2024 continue to decline. The broader backdrop of stagflation will mean rates behind the curve will remain stable or move higher as the Treasury issues more debt, and that will keep stocks from rising much further, if at all.

Source: seekingalpha.com