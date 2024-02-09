Here's why the expert predicts Bitcoin price will rise to $58,000

Charles Edwards, founder of Capriol Investments, recently provided an analysis in Capriol’s Update #13, predicting a significant increase in the price of Bitcoin to $58,000. Their forecasts are based on detailed examination of market trends, ETF developments, technical patterns and fundamental indicators.

In-depth Market Analysis of the Bitcoin Market

The analysis begins with a detailed look at the market’s recent behavior, focusing on the aftermath of the Bitcoin ETF launch. “Two months of chop and ETF readings under the microscope appear to be resolving the upside at the time of writing,” explains Edwards.

He highlighted a significant change in momentum following the initial “sell the news” reaction to the ETF launch, which saw a significant reduction in outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF. According to Edwards, this change is in line with his previous predictions.

Additionally, Edwards highlights the massive success of BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETFs (IBIT and FBTC), which have collectively absorbed more than $6 billion in assets in less than a month. This achievement not only underlines the historic launch success of the ETF but also signals the widespread acceptance of Bitcoin within the traditional finance sector.

“Bitcoin [is] The most successful ETF launch in history by a very wide margin, Edwards referenced Eric Balchunas’ data to emphasize the unprecedented scale of Bitcoin’s entry into the ETF market.

Here is a look at the top 25 ETFs by assets after 1 month in the market (out of a total of 5,535 launches over 30 years). $IBIT And $fbtc Each in their own league at over $3 billion and they still have two days left. $ARKB And $BITB Also made a list. pic.twitter.com/Yyi1nxukUk – Eric Balchanas (@EricBalchanas) 8 February 2024

A major milestone in the institutional adoption of Bitcoin is Fidelity’s decision to include Bitcoin in its “all-in-one conservative ETF.” Edwards considers the move a significant endorsement of Bitcoin’s value as an investment asset, saying, “Bitcoin is finally being accepted into traditional investment vehicles.”

He estimates this could set a precedent, with most major ETFs likely to allocate between 1-5% to Bitcoin over the next 12-24 months, highlighting the critical importance of this development for mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin. Emphasizes.

Technical Outlook and BTC Price Prediction

Turning to technical analysis, Edwards points to a bullish trend, with Bitcoin breaking the $44,000 resistance. According to Edwards, this breakout is a strong indicator of bullish market sentiment and a harbinger of further upside.

“A weekly close above the $47K mid-range on Sunday would give a major technical confirmation of a new bullish trend,” he notes, highlighting the importance of this level as a determinant of market direction.

Additionally, Edwards elaborates on lower-time-frame technicals, indicating a measured move toward monthly resistance, which presents an attractive risk-to-reward (R:R) setup for investors. This technical breakout, coupled with strategic management of risk, highlights the potential for significant price appreciation in the near term.

A clear breakout of the $44K resistance on the daily time frame signals a measured move towards the monthly resistance. This is a good R:R setup. The ‘risk’ can be easily managed (getting back into the $44K range would be a logical stop) with 3-4x higher “reward” at $58-65K.

Fundamentals turn bullish

The foundation of Edwards’ bullish outlook is also built on strong analysis of fundamentals and on-chain data. Capriole’s Bitcoin Macro Index, which aggregates over 50 Bitcoin-related metrics into one model, plays a key role in this analysis.

“The fundamental bullish trend resumed on Wednesday also supports the continuation of the technical move up. We expect on-chain fundamental growth to continue with price support confirming this mid-range breakout. “Monday’s lesson will be particularly important,” says Edwards.

Edwards’ analysis ends on a bullish note with a clear technical breakout and the transition of on-chain fundamentals into growth territory. “ETF FUD cleared. “There is a technical breakout on the daily time frame and on-chain fundamentals are converging into growth,” he summarized, pointing to the strong start to February and setting an optimistic tone for Bitcoin’s short-term future.

At press time, BTC traded at $46,790.

