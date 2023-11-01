Here's why the economy has been so resilient despite rate hikes — and why stocks aren't at risk as the Fed keeps policy tight

BofA says many businesses and consumers are stuck with low-cost loans, protecting the economy from rate rises.

When rates are finally realized the economy will slow down “meaningfully”, but it will not cause a recession.

BofA says stocks may still perform well even as rates rise and interest rates are still not that high compared to history.

The Federal Reserve has sharply raised interest rates to curb inflation that has surged during the pandemic, and investors are trying to assess the impact of the central bank’s efforts.

But amid all this, GDP data has been hot, consumer spending has been strong, and the job market is showing few signs of weakening.

For those who are confused as to why the economy has been able to withstand the sharpest increase in rates in 40 years, Bank of America analysts say it is due to unusually low interest rates since the Great Recession. The rates are due for a longer period which ended in March 2022. The Fed started fighting inflation.

This is why the outlook for equities is not as ominous as many forecasters say – rates may seem high, but compared to history they are still quite stable.

Analyst Aditya Bhave says, “A major reason for the elasticity is the relatively slow transmission of interest rate increases to the real economy, as a large portion of households and businesses are stuck in low borrowing costs and have yet to liquidate their debt.” There is no need to do it.” And Mark Cabana wrote in a note published Wednesday.

The Fed kept rates near zero to stimulate economic activity after the 2008 crisis. Both households and corporations have become accustomed to extremely low-cost credit, making the current rise in rates all the more painful.

But many borrowers are still stuck with loans they signed when interest rates were low, so they haven’t had to absorb those higher costs yet.

Although the impact of higher rates has not yet been fully felt, BofA analysts say there will be no recession when it comes.

“Looking ahead, we expect the economy to slow meaningfully in the coming quarters as higher front-end and longer-end rates take their toll on credit conditions. However, we think the economy as a whole will There is enough momentum to avoid a recession.” They said.

It’s a similar story for the stock market, which is under pressure from rising interest rates after the Fed started raising borrowing costs.

But then again, the unusually low rate period before 2022 is one reason why the outlook for the stock market isn’t so bad. While the rate hike is expected to roil the economy and hit corporate profitability, BofA analysts say there are “important nuances to consider.”

“Rates aren’t excessively high, they just feel high relative to a decade of ZIRP (zero interest rate policy),” the analysts wrote. “Zero in 2021 was much more accommodative, and 5% is closer to average rather than ultra-high.”

So while investors may be nervous about when and how a rate hike might impact the market, a period of rising interest rates from March 2022 onwards looks like a return to normalcy.

The frenetic bond market has also been a concern for investors as Treasury yields have been rising on expectations of tighter Fed policy. That’s because when bond yields rise, they give investors an attractive way to get solid, nearly risk-free returns relative to equities.

But when inflation is taken into account, analysts argue that real yields have not risen enough to erode the stock market’s competitive edge.

“10 years [Treasury] Today’s real yields of 2% to 3% on a break-even basis are below average and not particularly competitive with equity returns,” he said. “Our valuation framework assumes value returns of 6%, or ~8% per annum. % suggests total return. Next 10 years.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com