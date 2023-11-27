Here’s why Terra Classic’s price has surged: 3 other altcoins that could rise this week

In the last 24 hours, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has shocked the market with a sudden surge of 50%, reaching the level of $0.000116.

LUNC has seen a remarkable resurgence thanks to several catalysts, but sustainability remains a question mark over the token’s future trajectory.

This article analyzes the drivers behind Terra Classic’s pump and identifies three additional altcoins that could post double-digit gains in the days ahead.

Terra Classic price surges due to strategic investment and token burn

The recent surge in LUNC can be attributed to two major catalysts.

First, Terra Classic Labs (TCL) invested approximately $500,000 in TerraClassicUSD (USTC), an algorithmic stablecoin tied to the Terra ecosystem.

This investment, which involves the acquisition of 25.6 million USTC at $0.021 per token, was a strategic move under TCL’s treasury reserve policy aimed at stabilizing USTC’s liquidity and boosting recovery efforts.

The investment significantly increased the price of USTC, which increased by more than 300% in just one day.

This ripple effect helped drive the price of LUNC higher, renewing confidence and hopes of reviving the broader Terra ecosystem.

Secondly, LUNC’s automated token burn mechanism has significantly reduced its circulating supply.

For over a year, the network has implemented a 0.5% burn tax on transactions – a fee that permanently removes LUNC from circulation, leading to the destruction of over 74 billion tokens.

Binance is actively participating and conducting 15 separate burns of approximately 40 billion LUNC.

Although the burn rate has slowed recently, these burns have helped contribute to the rising price of LUNC.

Overall, TCL’s investment in USTC and the ongoing token burn have boosted optimism and helped push the price of LUNC higher.

Which other altcoins could surge this week?

While the price action of Terra Classic is impressive, several other altcoins in the market are also being monitored for their promising price prospects.

Heading into the new week, here are three cryptocurrencies that stand out as contenders to potentially make significant gains:

1. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX)

The first altcoin investors will want to watch this week is Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX).

Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​a decentralized cloud mining platform that enables users to stake BTCMTX tokens and earn BTC rewards.

As the world’s first stake-to-mine project, Bitcoin Minetrix provides users with cloud mining credits, which are then burned to generate mining power or a share of the mining yield.

This innovative mechanism makes cloud mining accessible to retail investors by eliminating upfront costs and hidden fees.

Additionally, Bitcoin Minetrix’s staking protocol offers an APY of over 130%, giving users two ways to generate passive income.

Although still in development, Bitcoin Minetrix’s presale has raised over $4.4 million in funding, indicating growing buzz from the investment community.

Well-known YouTubers such as Jacob Bury and Michael Wrubel have endorsed Bitcoin Minetrix, increasing its visibility among potential investors.

Overall, Bitcoin Minetrix’s groundbreaking model and ambitious roadmap make it a potentially attractive investment opportunity ahead of BTCMTex’s open market debut.

2. Meme Kombat (MK)

Meme Kombat (MK) is an emerging crypto project that combines memes and combat gaming on the Ethereum blockchain.

The platform’s Battle Arena allows players to watch and place bets on battles between popular meme-inspired characters using native MK tokens.

These unpredictable, AI-generated battles feature characters with unique stats and abilities, like Pepe the Frog and Doge.

Winners can earn additional MK rewards and other rewards by taking advantage of Meme Kombat’s staking protocol, which offers an APY of over 410%.

Staking rewards are paid out daily – creating a double earning mechanism that could prove useful to Meme Kombat players.

Meme Kombat is currently hosting a presale for its native MK token, with investors able to acquire stock on MK ahead of the first exchange listing.

At the time of writing, MK tokens are available at just $0.214 – a price point that looks set to rise in three days.

With 50% of the total MK supply earmarked for presale investors and over $2.1 million already raised, Meme Kombat’s growing traction in the GameFi sector could make it another token to watch this week.

3. Illuvium (ILV)

As a final altcoin to watch, decentralized gaming project Illuvium (ILV) is showing strong potential for gains this week.

Illuvium is developing an immersive blockchain gaming universe, including an open-world exploration title where players can occupy Illuvial, mine resources and benefit from true digital asset ownership.

The native ILV token facilitates governance, staking rewards, and in-game purchases.

Several factors suggest ILV could rise this week, including increased interest in crypto-gaming projects, which has pushed the token’s price up 8% over the past seven days.

Total ILV stake has also exceeded $330 million, indicating increased investor confidence in the ecosystem.

With ILV price up 129% since last month, the medium-term trend looks bullish – suggesting the token could see further gains this week if engagement continues to grow.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

The project in the above article is not related to Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETF. This is a completely different token.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

