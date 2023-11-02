Here’s why Solana (SOL) price has surged 80% in a month, overtaking Bitcoin and Ripple (XRP).

Solana (SOL) has emerged as the top performing crypto asset, reaching levels last seen in August 2022. The seventh-largest crypto by market cap rose nearly 14% over the past day, surpassing $44 on Nov. 2.

The latest price action has boosted its annual gains by 40% and monthly gains by 80%. It has overtaken many major coins like BTC, ETH and XRP.

Solana’s recovery after FTX debacle

Solana, which attracted users with its high-speed, low-cost performance and was in the news, lost a significant portion of its value last year. Just as it was positioning itself as the top challenger to the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi), no other player has felt the impact of the FTX disaster more than the layer-1 blockchain.

Its recovery so far has been impressive. SOL has upped its game, trading at prices not seen in nearly 15 months. The native token of the layer-1 blockchain has overtaken longtime market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum as it hits a new multi-year high. In the process, SOL gained more than 343% YTD.

The latest rally was mainly driven by the launch of Firedancer – from Web3 development firm Jump Crypto – on the testnet. This new validator client for the network has been in development since last summer and aims to increase speed, reliability, and validator diversity. Mainnet launch is expected in the first half of 2024.

Unlike Solana’s existing single validator client, FireDancer is designed to broaden the client ecosystem, increasing the flexibility of the blockchain. An Alchemy report published earlier this year said FireDancer “has the potential to be a game-changer for the Solana network.”

“The FireDancer client aims to address existing limitations and improve upon current Solana validator clients in several ways: advanced concurrent transaction processing, sharding support, optimized P2P communications, and improved consensus protocol support.”

“Ethereum Killer” outperforms Ethereum

Due to growing developer support, its developer base expanding by more than 40% year over year, and a growing community of dedicated Solana enthusiasts, the Solana vs Ethereum debate has now become one of the most popular discussions on various social media platforms. Has been.

Moreover, among its competitors, Solana-based products outperformed, seeing the highest growth in assets under management (AUM) during the period, which increased by 74.1% to $140 million in October.

On the other hand, despite the introduction of new ETFs, Ethereum products saw a decline, with their assets under management (AUM) declining by a collective 5.45% to $6.35 billion and their market share falling to 20.1% . This represents a decline of 22.6% over the same period.

source: cryptopotato.com