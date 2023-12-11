Here's why Sea Limited (SE) performed well in September

Sydney-based investment manager Lakehouse Capital has released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” September 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. After a busy August reporting season, September was a comparatively quiet month for the fund in terms of fundamental news flow. The fund returned -5.0% before fees and expenses for the month, compared to -3.8% for its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index Net Total Return (AUD). Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Lakehouse Global Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in a September 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Singapore, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) engages in digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $40.00 per share on December 8, 2023. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) had a one-month return of -13.10%, and its shares lost 35.76% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion.

Lakehouse Global Growth Fund made the following comments about Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in its September 2023 investor letter:

“The largest contributor to performance during the month was C Ltd (NYSE:SE) (+17.2%), which performed well on the news that the Indonesian government will ban direct transactions on social media platforms. Indonesia is See’s largest market, and the new regulation is expected to significantly disrupt their fastest-growing competitor, TikTok Shop, and benefit existing e-commerce platforms like Tokopedia and See’s Shoppe.”

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, there were 55 hedge fund portfolios in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of the third quarter, up from 62 the previous quarter.

We discussed Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in another article and shared Chase Coleman’s top stock picks. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

