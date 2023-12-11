December 11, 2023
Here's why Sea Limited (SE) performed well in September


Sydney-based investment manager Lakehouse Capital has released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” September 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. After a busy August reporting season, September was a comparatively quiet month for the fund in terms of fundamental news flow. The fund returned -5.0% before fees and expenses for the month, compared to -3.8% for its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index Net Total Return (AUD). Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Lakehouse Global Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in a September 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Singapore, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) engages in digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $40.00 per share on December 8, 2023. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) had a one-month return of -13.10%, and its shares lost 35.76% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion.

Lakehouse Global Growth Fund made the following comments about Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in its September 2023 investor letter:

“The largest contributor to performance during the month was C Ltd (NYSE:SE) (+17.2%), which performed well on the news that the Indonesian government will ban direct transactions on social media platforms. Indonesia is See’s largest market, and the new regulation is expected to significantly disrupt their fastest-growing competitor, TikTok Shop, and benefit existing e-commerce platforms like Tokopedia and See’s Shoppe.”

910d16b0fa2d200bee0c0bf172d17ee8

A businesswoman is using her mobile device to make a purchase on an ecommerce platform.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, there were 55 hedge fund portfolios in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of the third quarter, up from 62 the previous quarter.

We discussed Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in another article and shared Chase Coleman’s top stock picks. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Trump's response to Biden, Mark Cuban's next move, cryptocurrency frenzy, and more: Top stories of the weekend you shouldn't miss

Trump’s response to Biden, Mark Cuban’s next move, cryptocurrency frenzy, and more: Top stories of the weekend you shouldn’t miss

December 11, 2023
Pudgy Penguins Unveil 'Pudgy World' Web3 Game Powered by zkSync Era

Pudgy Penguins Unveil ‘Pudgy World’ Web3 Game Powered by zkSync Era

December 11, 2023

You may have missed

Trump's response to Biden, Mark Cuban's next move, cryptocurrency frenzy, and more: Top stories of the weekend you shouldn't miss

Trump’s response to Biden, Mark Cuban’s next move, cryptocurrency frenzy, and more: Top stories of the weekend you shouldn’t miss

December 11, 2023
Pudgy Penguins Unveil 'Pudgy World' Web3 Game Powered by zkSync Era

Pudgy Penguins Unveil ‘Pudgy World’ Web3 Game Powered by zkSync Era

December 11, 2023
Fumigant products market to reach US.66 billion by 2030

With 13.2% CAGR, Europe Nurse Call System Market Size

December 11, 2023
Saudi Arabia is delving deeper into Western assets as it prepares to become the majority owner of Britain's busiest airport in a $12 billion deal.

Saudi Arabia is delving deeper into Western assets as it prepares to become the majority owner of Britain’s busiest airport in a $12 billion deal.

December 11, 2023
Bullish Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction Despite Market Correction (Analyst)

Bullish Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction Despite Market Correction (Analyst)

December 11, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Iran accuses Swedish EU diplomat of conspiring with Israel

December 11, 2023