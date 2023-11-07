November 7, 2023
Here’s why Polen Capital takes a positive outlook on YETI


Pollen Capital, an investment management firm, released its “US Small Company Growth Fund” Third Quarter 2023 Investor Letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the US Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio, referred to as the “Portfolio,” posted returns of -3.66% gross and -3.97% net of fees. This performance contrasts with the -7.32% return of the Russell 2000 Growth Index, known simply as “the Index”. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Pollen US Small Company Growth said YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and gave his insights for the company. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is an Austin, Texas-based outdoor consumer goods company with a market capitalization of $3.7 billion. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has returned 5.59% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing-12-month return is up 38.34%. The stock closed at $43.62 per share on November 3, 2023.

Pollen US Small Company Growth in its Q3 2023 investor letter for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) said:

,Snowman, an outdoor and lifestyle brand known for its coolers and drinkware, was also a significant contributor. Yeti delivered better-than-expected quarterly results after navigating a voluntary product recall that negatively impacted earnings. The company is going through challenging times, but we believe this is temporary. Our long-term vision for the business remains unchanged.”

A hiker in the woods with a backpack of outdoor equipment highlighting the company’s lifestyle products.

Our calculations show that YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is not included on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) was in 25 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 17 funds the previous quarter. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has returned 5.64% over the last 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

