Here’s why Parnas Research is bullish on Remitly Global (RELY)

Investment management firm Parnas Research released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be viewed here. Through the third quarter of 2023, Parnas Research delivered an annualized return of 34.9%, surpassing the performance of both the S&P 500 (13%) and Russell 2000 Index (2.6%) during the same period. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Parnas Research rated Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) and explained his insights for the company. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is a Seattle, Washington-based financial services company with a $3.9 billion market capitalization. Remitly Global, Inc. RELY (NASDAQ:RELY) has returned 76.42% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing 12-month return is up 101.80%. The stock closed at $20.20 per share on December 08, 2023.

Parnas Research in its Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:RELY) said:

,Remitly It is poised to dominate the global cross-border digital remittance market for two reasons. First, their superior digital platform is taking away market share from traditional players. Second, the worldwide shift from cash to digital remittances is in their favor. Despite current cash flow being limited, they are poised to take advantage of economies of scale in digital remittances as volumes grow, variable costs are reduced and fixed costs are spread across a larger customer base. “Their advanced digital solutions, infrastructure and fraud detection will help them double their market share in three to five years.”

Our calculations show that Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is not included on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 22 funds the previous quarter. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) has returned -20.72% over the last 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

