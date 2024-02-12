Here’s why Nzs Capital sold Amazon.com (AMZN)

NZS Capital, LLLC, an investment management company, released its “NZS Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. The flagship strategy was up 16% (net), compared with 11% for the Morningstar Global Target Market Exposure (NR) Index. The growing consensus on a rate cut in 2024 created a positive backdrop for growth equities. The Magnificent Seven, which had outperformed the market for three quarters, performed similarly in the fourth quarter, benefiting active managers who avoided chasing momentum bets. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

NZS Capital said Amazon.com, Inc. in its Q4 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers consumer products and subscriptions. On February 9, 2024, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $174.45 per share. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had a one-month return of 12.82%, and its shares gained 75.26% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.812 trillion.

NZS Capital raised the stakes in Amazon.com, Inc. in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AMZN) said the following regarding:

“However, IT remains an important area, and we have made some adjustments. We sold Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which had a larger position to focus on more favorable stocks with similar opportunities. Shopify may thrive in e-commerce while Microsoft’s cloud offering encroaches on Amazon’s opportunity.”

