Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $13.72, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock’s change was less than the S&P 500’s daily loss of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow fell by 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had fallen 9.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector’s gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500’s loss of 1.55% in that time.

Market participants will be closely watching Norwegian Cruise Line’s financial results in its upcoming releases. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2023. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 207.81%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate projects revenue at $2.55 billion, representing an increase of 57.95% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH’s full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $8.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.46% and +79.28%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help show the constantly changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive estimate revisions reflect analysts’ confidence in the company’s business performance and profitability.

Our research shows that these adjustments in estimates are directly linked to imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. This month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate remains Stable. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also pay attention to Norwegian Cruise Line’s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.31. This valuation represents a premium compared to its industry’s average Forward P/E of 16.94.

The leisure and entertainment services industry is part of the consumer discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries ranked above 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

