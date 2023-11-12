Here’s why Moody’s ‘negative’ US credit outlook matters

Top Line

Ratings firm Moody’s on Friday cut its assessment of the US credit outlook to “negative” from “stable”, highlighting the implications of America’s deteriorating fiscal position and political dysfunction.

Moody’s has kept the US at its highest rating at AAA, which means it is not a full downgrade, but by lowering its outlook the company indicated that the rating could fall in the future.

The ratings come amid an increasingly polarized political environment, headlined by infighting among House Republicans that has paralyzed Congress amid a messy speakership battle and a rising debt burden.

In the spring and summer, the US risked defaulting on its debt after Republicans refused to raise the debt ceiling unless their demands for budget cuts were met by Democrats.

Additionally, as Congress continues to fail to pass a budget, a government shutdown next week is becoming increasingly likely.

Moody’s assessment shows it does not believe the US is on the right track to resolving these political issues, which jeopardizes the US’s ability to avoid default on its debt obligations.

This news comes after another rating firm Fitch downgraded its US credit rating from AAA to AA+ in August. S&P Global Ratings, one of the three major credit rating firms, downgraded the US’s credit rating in 2011 during the debt ceiling fight. These credit ratings assess how rating firms believe the US is able to meet its debt obligations, meaning these lower ratings indicate less confidence in the government’s ability to pay. , which appears to be a result of political dysfunction.

How is the economy reacting to Friday’s news? Following Fitch’s downgrade in August, the stock market saw immediate losses with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.2% – its worst day in months – the S&P 500 falling 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.9%. I. However, the downgrade of S&P Global Ratings in 2011 had a far more significant impact. On August 8 that year, now known as “Black Monday”, the S&P 500 fell nearly 7% in one day. In the month that followed, the index declined another 5.7%, according to Barron’s, and in September it fell 7.2%. However, because that was the first time the US saw its ratings decline, experts say the impact was more dramatic. “It’s not nearly the same shock as it was then,” Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, told CNBC after Fitch’s downgrade. According to CNBC, another effect that experts have warned about is that a decline in credit could push up interest rates on everything from mortgages to credit cards, as the federal government deems it riskier to make a loan. Used to be.

According to most economists, if the US defaults on its debts, it will bring disastrous consequences for the economy. First, not paying its creditors would be a blow to the US government’s reputation. Darrell Duffy, a finance professor at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, told NPR in May amid the debt ceiling fight that a default “would be a disaster and would ruin the government’s reputation for meeting its debt obligations.” The US is able to borrow trillions of dollars at low interest rates because of its reputation for being trustworthy, but if the government clamps down on its lenders, those lenders may be wary of lending more money in the future. Additionally, economists say it could mean the government is temporarily unable to pay its millions of workers, run basic functions like schools and roads, and provide vital services like Social Security or veteran benefits. They say that this will cause turmoil in the economy and lead to recession. Justin Wolfers, a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, explained to NPR that debt default “doesn’t reduce our spending,” but rather “it just means we hit our creditors harder.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Moody’s decision “yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction” in a statement to multiple news organizations on Friday. On the other hand, Republicans pointed to Democrats, with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) calling the news “the latest example of the failure of President Biden and the Democrats’ reckless spending agenda” in a statement to news organizations.

