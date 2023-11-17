Investors look for growth stocks to take advantage of above-average growth in the financial sector which helps these securities capture market attention and deliver exceptional returns. However, finding a great growth stock is not easy.

In addition to volatility, these stocks by their nature have above average risk. Additionally, one may suffer losses from a stock whose growth story has actually ended or is nearing its end.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Score system), which looks beyond traditional growth characteristics to analyze a company’s actual growth prospects, makes it significantly easier to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

Nvidia (NVDA) is currently on the list of such stocks recommended by our ownership system. In addition to a favorable Growth Score, it holds a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks with the best growth characteristics consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), the returns are even better.

While there are many reasons why the stock of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence is a great growth option right now, we’ve highlighted the three most important factors below:

increase in earnings

There is arguably nothing more important than earnings growth, as increasing profit levels are what most investors care about. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often considered a sign of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company in question.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Nvidia is 31.2%, investors should really focus on projected growth. The company’s EPS is expected to grow by 224.9% this year, which will shatter the industry average, for which EPS growth is -12.8%.

effective asset utilization ratio

The asset utilization ratio – also known as the sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio – is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a company is using its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Nvidia’s S/TA ratio is 0.74, which means the company gets $0.74 in sales for every dollar in assets. Comparing this with the industry average of 0.66, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

Apart from efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Nvidia is also in a good position from a sales growth perspective. The company’s sales are expected to grow 102.2% this year while the industry average is -6.6%.

promising earnings estimate revisions

In addition to the metrics mentioned above, investors should also consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between earnings estimate revision trends and near-term stock price movements.

Current year earnings estimates for Nvidia have been raised. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% from the past month.

ground level

While overall earnings estimate revisions have made Nvidia a Zacks Rank #1 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on several factors, including those discussed above.

You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination indicates that Nvidia is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

