Here's why gamers are spending money on Square Enix's unique NFT characters

Source: SymbiogenesisPR/Twitter

Japanese gaming giant square Enix has sold all the character non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its upcoming game in the first auction symbiosis,

Square Enix is ​​the publisher of titles such as final Fantasy, Kingdom HeartsAnd Dragon Quest, The company’s new projects will definitely attract major attention.

As reported earlier, the company decided to conduct the auction in three phases between November 27 and December 3.

Notably, there was no public mint. Users had to join the campaign to allow list entry to create NFT characters.

It is fair to suggest that this has contributed to the exclusivity aspect of the game.

Meanwhile, in Phases 1 and 2 users were allowed to bid on only one character. This means that prices for more in-demand characters will rise faster.

And those who had the highest bid were allowed to proceed to increase bids on a different character.

Ahead, extra features And award were available to the top players along the way. Although not everyone enjoyed them, Description of They are called ‘very complex things’.

The mint price started at 0 ETH for all phases. Bids can be placed in 0.01 ETH increments.

Winners will use these NFTs to log into the game, which is scheduled to launch on December 21st.

sold out

Square Enix only launched 500 NFTs for Chapter 1 of the game. Ten were allotted for the first phase, 90 for the second and 400 for the third.

On November 4, the team announced that “all 500 characters for Chapter 1 have been created.”

Some characters sold for more than 1 ETH (currently $2,203). For example, Calix went for 1 ETH, Newt for 1.3 ETH, and Wart for 1.6 ETH.

Murasaki was bought for 2 ETH and Mistletoe for 2.06 ETH.

An additional selling factor is the combination of characters, story, and world building.

In this game, humanity has managed to escape pollution by living on a floating continent. However, a dragon attack puts everything at risk.

The world mission is the last of the game. This story has multiple endings and will change depending on the mission.

Only three people who complete all missions and collect special items will be able to participate in the World Mission.

What is in a name?

Another potential value contributor could be the quirky side of NFTs – specifically, the names.

The hero’s name is Chroma (not for sale).

For example, there is a character named Fungus. It was sold for just over 1 ETH. The second is Warehouse, which is sold for 1.4 ETH.

Other characters have names like Lumber, Timber, Chamomile, Arm, Navigation, Kind, Lovesickness, Handshake, Cactus, Protein, Tattoo…

It looks like a series of random words. They don’t even seem to be related to the character’s appearance. It remains to be seen how the names, if at all, reflect the character.

Final Fantasy, on the other hand, features Cloud Strife, Sephiroth, and Yuna.

While Noctis Lucis in Final Fantasy is Calm, Symbiogenesis has Instruction. While the first one features Vincent Valentine, the second one features the beverage.

Some people may find this naming funny, others nonsensical.

Either way, perhaps it is because of the combination of the above mentioned factors, in addition to the remarkable character designs and naming choices, that gamers are willing to spend money on these NFTs.

