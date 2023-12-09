Here's why Amazon (AMZN) led the market today but lagged behind

The most recent trading session ended with Amazon (AMZN) closing at $147.42, marking a +0.37% change from the previous trading day’s close. The stock lagged the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow was up 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq was up 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 4.47% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector’s gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4.91% in that time.

The investment community will be closely watching Amazon’s performance in its upcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to earn earnings of $0.78 per share. This would represent an increase of 271.43% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.93 billion, up 11.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $570.75 billion, representing changes of +276.06% and +11.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It’s also important to note recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Such recent revisions usually reflect a changing scenario of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Empirical research shows that these estimate revisions have a direct correlation with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher over the past month. Amazon currently sports a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.98. This represents a premium relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 21.25.

It’s also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. Compared to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for a company’s projected earnings growth. As of market close yesterday, the Internet-Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6.

The Internet-commerce industry is part of the retail-wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries ranked above 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our specific industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks included in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to keep track of all of these stock-impacting metrics and others during the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com