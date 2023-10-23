Wedgwood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Wedgwood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund” Third Quarter 2023 Investor Letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the Wedgewood Composite’s net return was -2.4%, compared to -3.3% for the Standard & Poor’s, -3.1% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index, and -3.2% for the Russell 1000 Value Index for the same period. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgwood Partners highlights stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in Q3 2023 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. On October 20, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $136.74 per share. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) had a one-month return of 4.18%, and its shares gained 34.75% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.716 trillion.

Wedgwood Partners in its Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:GOOG) made the following comments:

“Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the top contributor to performance as search revenue accelerated during their second quarter. This outperformance flies in the face of fears that demand for the company’s ad inventory and core search functionality will be dwarfed by the company’s own generative-AI offerings and outside alternatives. Alphabet’s subsidiaries have been at the forefront of artificial intelligence for more than a decade. The company has spent nearly $150 billion on research and development over the past five years, and today more than 80% of the company’s advertising clients use AI-enabled tools when running their Google Search and YouTube campaigns. Thus, Alphabet is certainly not “behind the curve” in any way, shape, or form when it comes to AI. “On the contrary, the company has ample room to rationalize spending to get better returns on investment and enhance capital returns to shareholders at these relatively attractive forward earnings multiples.”

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks sixth on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 152 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter, up from 155 the previous quarter.

In another article we discussed Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and share recent stock recommendations from ChatGPT Stock Advice. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com