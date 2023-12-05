Here's why AbbVie (ABBV) soared in the third quarter

Carillon Tower Advisors, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. After a strong first half of the year, the S&P 500 index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% in the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund said AbbVie Inc. in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:ABBV). Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a global pharmaceutical company. On December 4, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stock closed at $144.15 per share. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) had a one-month return of 2.09%, and its shares lost 12.07% of their value over the past 52 weeks. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a market capitalization of $254.503 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund said AbbVie Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:ABBV) made the following comments:

“AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reported strong, broad-based second quarter performance that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company’s raised guidance was a nice improvement after a slightly disappointing first quarter report.”

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 73 hedge fund portfolios held AbbVie Inc. at the end of the third quarter. (NYSE:ABBV), up from 74 in the previous quarter.

