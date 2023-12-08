Here's who struggles most with student loans: borrowers over 50 and the poor

Borrowers who struggle the most with their student loans are more likely to come from low-income backgrounds or never complete a degree.

These are some of the findings from data released this month by the Education Department on the portfolio of defaulted student loans.

And although student loans are often seen as a young person’s problem, data indicates that nearly one-third of defaulted student loans are held by borrowers who are at least 50 years old. This is even though older borrowers make up about 20% of federal student loan borrowers overall. According to statistics, the ten percent of defaulting borrowers are at least 62.

Student-loan borrowers who default on their loans face the harshest consequences in the student-loan system. These borrowers risk losing their tax refunds, Social Security benefits, and wages they receive to repay their loans.

The data reinforces what student-loan experts and advocates like lawyers know about who is most likely to face challenges repaying their student loans. The department released the figures as part of a process to help shape its new loan-waiver plan.

The final proposal will not be available for at least several months, but the agency has indicated that it would like to provide debt relief to borrowers that in some ways overlaps with the demographics of borrowers who are over-represented in default. The department has said it would like to provide cancellation to borrowers who have more outstanding at the time of starting repayment and have been paying their loans for a longer period, among other categories.

Most borrowers in default received Pell Grants

According to the data, about two-thirds of the borrowers in default received Pell grants, money the government provides to low-income students to attend college.

Low-income students are less likely to go to four-year colleges than their wealthier peers and more likely to go to schools that offer the skills necessary to help students get through school and get good-paying jobs. There is a shortage of resources. This may make it more difficult for them to repay their student loans.

According to the data, the number of defaulting borrowers who did not complete a degree was more than double the number of defaulting borrowers with a degree. Borrowers who have not completed school are at higher risk of struggling to repay their loans because they do not have the qualifications that can boost the labor market, but they still have debt.

Older borrowers, who are overrepresented among borrowers who default, may struggle to repay their student loans for a variety of reasons. In some cases, they borrowed money decades ago to attend a poorly performing school, giving them no advantage in the labor market and with the debt still following them. In other cases, they may have taken out a loan to pay off debt later in life and are facing challenges in repaying the loan.

“If we’re seeing borrowers who are over 50 or over 60 and they’re still carrying student-loan debt, it probably means they’ve had disruptions in their working careers, or they Many of those who are still working couldn’t manage to pay off that debt,” said Lori Travinsky, director of finance and employment at AARP, which advocates on behalf of older Americans.

Older borrowers may also struggle because they took out loans through the Parent Plus program to help pay for their children’s college. Unlike graduate loans, which have a limit, Parent PLUS loans are virtually uncapped – parents using these loans can borrow up to the cost of their child’s college attendance. Additionally, parents do not get the economic boost that comes with a loan-financed degree. Both of these factors can make it challenging for many families to repay the Parent PLUS Loan.

Carrying debt until retirement can complicate borrowers’ financial lives

Travinsky said that regardless of the reason borrowers still retain student loans because they are nearing retirement or in retirement, the loans can complicate their financial plans. That’s partly because student loans may be a segment of a larger portfolio of debt — including mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt — that Americans increasingly take on as they get older.

Traditionally, Americans have managed their financial lives through a life cycle that includes borrowing to fuel consumption when young, paying off debt as well as saving during their prime working and income-earning years. And then retirement involves spending those savings. Travinsky said. But that life cycle is beginning to break down.

“It used to be that 10 years after you graduated — so maybe when you were in your 30s — you’d pay off those student loans, you’d have bought your house and you’d be making payments on it,” Travinsky said. Said. “When you’re 50, you’ll be close to paying off your house, you’ll have paid off your student loans. What we’re seeing now is that people are taking on higher levels of debt at younger ages, people are buying homes at a later date than before and for many people [the debt] The ability to save for retirement is being delayed.”

For some borrowers, struggling with student loans as they age can put key sources of income like Social Security benefits and tax refunds at risk. This is because the government has extraordinary collection powers to seize this money to repay defaulted student loans.

The pandemic pause on student-loan payments provided relief from these collection strategies. During that period, the Biden administration turned over defaulted borrowers. Through a program called Fresh Start, borrowers have a year after student-loan payments resume in October to take steps that will keep them from default.

The move to last a year after student-loan payments resume also means borrowers will also not be subject to debt recovery tactics until at least 2025. Still, advocates worry that once these safeguards are removed, borrowers with defaulted student loans will once again face punitive collection tactics.

