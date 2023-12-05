Here’s which EVs meet or exceed their stated operating ranges in real-world tests
How many miles can an electric vehicle go on a single charge is arguably the most important specification that new buyers need to strongly consider. Having enough battery power on tap can mean the difference between reaching a given destination and being left stranded on the side of the road. Being able to rely on an EV’s operating range is especially important at a time when anything that passes for the public charging network (except Tesla’s Superchargers) can be frustratingly unreliable.
As with internal combustion vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency rates EVs for both their energy consumption and their predicted range under controlled conditions in a laboratory, called a dynamometer, which is like a treadmill for cars.
But as with the EPA’s fuel economy ratings, real-world results don’t always match the agency’s projections. Like conventionally powered rides, the range of an EV can be affected by many variables, in this case including vehicle speed and acceleration, weight of passengers and cargo, use of accessories, and ambient temperature. Also, EPA ratings are expressed in terms of combined city/highway driving, which may not correspond to a given motorist’s typical use.
“EPA’s testing procedures date back to the early days of EVs, and what’s included on the window sticker is partly controlled by laws written decades ago for gas cars,” says senior energy policy analyst Chris Harto. ” consumer Reports,
Credit for this, Ten million To find out how accurate the EPA’s range estimates would be in real-world conditions, a series of comparative tests of 22 EVs from American, Asian and European brands was conducted. All were taken on the newly created highway-speed range test, which involves driving a fully charged EV at a fixed speed of 70 mph until its battery power is completely drained and stopped .
The tests were conducted during the summer months under ideal climatic conditions, each model already having fully “broken in” between 2,000 and 15,000 miles on the odometer, climate control set at 72 degrees, cruise control engaged. And regenerative braking was the least. Available levels.
As far as results go, four of the vehicles tested were close enough to be accurate, eight would be considered off target and 10 were above expectations.
The biggest loser in this regard is the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck, which falls a full 50 miles short of its EPA-estimated 320-mile capability in its extended range version. The top model is the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 which gets an impressive 72 miles more than its estimated 260 miles of range. In fact, all four Mercedes EVs evaluated achieved 29 miles or better than the EPA’s reported figures.
Here’s what CR’s range tests revealed:
More miles per charge than EPA-estimated
- Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic: +72 miles
- BMW i4 M50: +47 miles
- BMW iX xDrive50: +46 miles
- Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: +40 miles
- Mercedes-Benz EQI SUV 350 4Matic: +31 miles
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Extended Range: +29 miles
- Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4Matic: +29 miles
- Rivian R1T: +20 miles
- Volkswagen ID 4 Pro S AWD: +13 miles
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD: +11 miles
- Genesis GV60 Advanced: +3 miles
- Kia EV6 Wind AWD: +3 miles
Fewer miles per charge than EPA-estimated
- Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Extended Range: -50 miles
- Lucid Air Touring: -40 miles
- Tesla Model S Long Range: -39 miles
- Lexus RZ 450e Premium: -18 miles
- Audi Q4 e-tron Premium Plus: -15 miles
- Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced: -15 miles
- Kia Niro EV wind: -14 miles
- Subaru Solterra Limited: -12 miles
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD: -5 miles
- Nissan Ariya Platinum+ AWD: -4 miles
You can read the full report here.