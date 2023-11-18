Here’s where vaccination rates stand between COVID, flu, RSV shots ahead of the holidays — and why experts say you should get yours soon

Top Line

Most eligible Americans have not received an updated COVID vaccine, flu shot or RSV shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the country heads toward the busy holiday season with increased travel and gatherings, but experts say Now is the time when people should consider taking the shot.

The CDC advised Americans to get all recommended vaccinations as soon as possible to provide some form of protection during the holiday season, and the health agency wants to avoid a surge in the so-called tripledemic, which is a term for COVID, flu Is. , and cases of respiratory syncytial virus are all rising together. When people travel and gather for holidays like Thanksgiving, “that’s when viruses spread,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen told Health.com, so it’s best to get vaccinated early to “build those antibodies.” Is. However, most Americans have not received their vaccines: Only 14.8% of adults 18 and older have received the updated monoclonal Covid shots, 36.3% have received their flu shots and only 14.3% of those 60 and older are eligible. Adults have received their RSV vaccines. According to recent CDC data. Compared to this time last year, 38.4% of adults got a flu vaccine and 23.2% of adults got the latest Covid vaccine, while RSV vaccines were first approved earlier this year. The numbers are even lower among children: 4.9% of children 17 and younger received the latest COVID vaccine, compared with 10.7% this time last year, and 35.1% compared with 39.1% last year. The children had received the latest flu vaccine. Year. Nearly 50% of adults say they don’t plan to get the new COVID vaccine — which first became available in September — and about 75% say they are “not very worried” about getting COVID. or “not at all concerned” about the holidays, according to a survey by the health policy research organization KFF.

6,484,329. The same number of COVID-related hospitalizations were recorded in the week ending Nov. 11, according to the CDC. This number is 8.6% higher than recent weeks. 7,279 cases of RSV were recorded, up 1,400 from the previous week, and there was a 4% increase in positive flu cases.

According to KFF data, more than 50% of adults who were previously vaccinated and did not have the new Covid vaccine cited lack of concern about Covid as the reason for not getting the updated vaccine. More than 35% say they are too busy and 32% say they are waiting to get vaccinated at a later date. Safety precautions have eased since the COVID public health emergency was lifted in May. Only 12% of the population is wearing masks, and this Thanksgiving travel season is projected to be the busiest in 18 years. “People are no longer afraid of this virus,” Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Vox. According to CDC data, this year’s flu vaccine rates are on track with last year’s flu season, although slightly behind. The flu vaccine has been available since the early 1900s, so people have probably become accustomed to getting it every year. Covid vaccines, on the other hand, first became available in 2020 — and faced hesitation — and most existing vaccines were approved earlier this year. Although the first RSV vaccines and antibody shots were approved this year for older adults, pregnant people and infants, there were several drawbacks. Because of the way they are covered under Medicare, individuals may have to pay more than $300 out of pocket for the shots. There is also a shortage of some infant antibody shots, leading doctors to prioritize high-risk infants at the request of the CDC. However, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced a plan to expedite the delivery of 77,000 doses of the shot.

There has been an increase in exemptions from childhood vaccines for measles, polio, tetanus and other diseases, which some experts say is linked to skepticism about the new Covid vaccines. Forty states saw an increase in exemptions given to school-aged children, and 3% of children entering kindergarten had an exemption for 2022-2023, the highest rate ever in the US. Idaho was the state with the highest reported exemption rate, with 12.1% of kindergarten students exempted, followed by Oregon at 8.2% and Utah at 8.1%. The CDC says 90% of all exemptions were for non-medical reasons, including religious and philosophical reasons, although they did not elaborate further. According to a 2022 study by KFF, about 30% of those surveyed think that parents should be able to decide whether or not they should vaccinate their school-aged children, compared to 30% in 2019. That’s more than 16% sharing the idea. Public perception about the importance of childhood vaccines declined in 52 out of 55 countries studied during the Covid pandemic, according to a UNICEF report.

