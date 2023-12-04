Here's where to invest your cash to save taxes in 2024

Some of the largest money market funds are paying more than 5%, and investors could see higher tax bills in April.

However, investors may consider other options such as treasury bills or municipal money market funds to save on future taxes.

Eric Audras | PhotoAlto Agency RF Collection | getty images

If you put cash in a money market mutual fund, you could be looking at a higher tax bill in April 2023. But experts say other investments can lower your 2024 taxes.

The Investment Company Institute reported that investors and institutions have poured cash into money market funds amid rising interest rates and as of November 29, balances reached $5.84 trillion. Meanwhile, some of the largest money market funds are now paying about 5.5% as of Dec. 4, according to Crain’s data.

Money market fund yields are higher than in any year since the Great Recession, said certified financial planner Seth Mullikin, founder of Lattice Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “For most investors, this will be taxable income,” he said.

Investors typically have to pay regular income taxes on earnings from money market mutual funds or high-yield savings accounts, with the top marginal rate for assets held in a brokerage account being 37%. By comparison, the highest long-term capital gains rate is 20%.

At the same time, increasing your income can have other financial consequences, such as higher premiums for Medicare Parts B and D, known as the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMA, Mullikin said.

“Although any additional income earned from higher yields is taxed at a progressively higher rate, the IRMAA applies as a surcharge,” he said. “This means that even $1 of extra income could trigger higher premiums.”

However, financial experts say that other investment options can help reduce the tax burden.

According to Katherine Valega, CFP of Green Bee Advisory in the Greater Boston area, if you have a large amount of cash, you may want to consider Treasury bills.

With terms ranging from one month to one year, most Treasury bills, known as T-bills, are currently paying more than 5% through December 4. You can purchase T-bills through TreasuryDirect or a brokerage account.

However, T-bills offer a tax advantage over products such as high-yield savings, certificates of deposit or money market funds: no state or local taxes on earnings. T-bill interest is still subject to federal income taxes.

Another option is tax-free municipal money market funds, according to Kirk Hackbarth, CFP and wealth advisor at JMG Financial Group in Milwaukee. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Municipal bonds typically invest in assets issued by state and local governments, such as municipalities, and investors generally avoid federal income taxes on earnings. Some of the largest tax-exempt money market funds are paying about 3.5% as of Dec. 4, according to Crain’s data.

“Investors in the higher marginal income tax brackets should consider municipal money market mutual funds,” Hackbarth said. “After-tax yields could be higher.”

However, experts say the best option for cash ultimately depends on your risk tolerance and goals.

