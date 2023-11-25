Here’s where to buy a Christmas tree or cut down your own tree in Northern California

So you’ve loaded up on Thanksgiving leftovers and are ready to pick out your Christmas tree. Below is a guide to where to go in Northern California for fresh-cut trees. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, more than 22.3 million real Christmas trees were expected to be sold nationwide last year and survey participants said they paid an average price of $80. The association maintains this Google Map of how to find a real tree near you. It’s a good bet you’ll find real trees — and artificial trees — for sale at Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. See below for a list of more places where you can get a Christmas tree or in some cases even cut down your own tree. Where to buy trees in the greater Sacramento area: Here are locations in parts of Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties. Foothills Christmas Trees sells fresh-cut trees at Cal Expo, across from the Starbucks on Exposition Boulevard. Chad’s Fresh Cut Christmas Trees is located at Whitey’s Jolly Cone in West Sacramento. They also have a location in Greenhaven Plaza Center. Davis Ranch is located at 13211 Jackson Road in Sloughhouse. The Plant Foundry is located at 3500 Broadway. Green Acres Nursery & Supply has locations in Auburn, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville and 8501 Jackson Road. Family-owned Talini’s Nursery is located at 5601 Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento. Sylveville Farms is located at 6248 Sylveville Road in Dixon. Dave’s Christmas Tree: Dave’s is located at 3010 Burroughs Avenue in West Sacramento. Mickey’s Christmas Trees: Mickey’s Christmas Tree lots are located at 3500 El Camino Avenue in the Carmichael area, the Galleria Mall in Roseville, 2380 Del Paso Road in Natomas and Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Bambi’s Christmas Tree Land: 210 S. Bambi’s in Roseville. There are Christmas trees at Harding Boulevard and 6781 Oak Avenue in Folsom. Stanislaus County: Hay Family Farms is located at 5406 Milnes Road in Modesto. Heidi’s Fresh Christmas Trees is located at 4220 Dale Road. In Modesto. Ron’s Amazing Christmas Trees is located at 716 N. Dubenberger Road in Turlock. San Joaquin CountyBeck’s Holiday Specialties in Manteca is located at 1156 N Union Road. El Dorado County: El Dorado County Christmas Growers has compiled this helpful list of nearly two dozen farms, including the types of trees they sell and opening hours. Some farms offer treats like donuts and hot apple cider. Here is a map of the fields. Placer County: VisitPlacer.com highlights several farms where you can get your own Christmas tree. They include: Snowy Peaks Tree Farm, Little Bear Tree Farm and Guthrie Tree Farm. Other Counties: Pickyourownchristmastree.org has lists of where you can find more tree farms in Butte, Humboldt, Yolo, Solano, and other counties throughout the region. Here is where you can find information on where to get your tree cutting permit: Eldorado National Forest: Sold Out. Lake Tahoe Basin: Permits were still available for individual purchase as of November 24. Klamath National Forest: Here you can purchase tree permits. Lassen National Forest: Permits are sold in person or through mail. The website also lists vendors who sell trees. Plumas National Forest: Click here for information on purchasing permits online for a maximum of two trees per family. Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest: Click here for information on purchasing a permit. More | How to keep your Christmas tree fresh longer?

Source: www.kcra.com