Here's when Bitfinex Securities will list the first tokenized bond – ALT2611

Bitfinex Securities – a specialized platform dedicated to the listing of real-world tokenized securities – announced that its first tokenized bond will be listed in November this year.

The new tokenized bond, called – ALT2611 – is a 36-month, 10% coupon bond and leverages Blockstream’s Bitcoin layer-2, Liquid.

USDT denomination for ALT2611

According to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, the tokenized bond ALT2611 is denominated in the USDT stablecoin and issued by Luxembourg-based impact finance and microfinance group Mikro Capital.

The executive also said that the first bond listed on Bitfinex Securities represents a “new era” for raising capital through “deeply liquid markets and stock/ hobbyist markets.”

The website revealed that the main focus of ALT2611 revolves around acquiring exposures to debt and equity of micro-financing companies, small financial institutions, leasing firms, banks or credit cooperatives that are micro, small and medium sized. Provide access to financing services to enterprises of. And entrepreneurs.

The initiative extends to the regions of Italy, Romania and Moldova, as well as emerging countries along the Silk Road.

ALT2611 is not offered, nor is it made accessible to, US citizens or persons currently located in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale would violate law.

Meanwhile, Bitfinex revealed that the tokenized bond will start trading at a price of 100 USDT while the minimum investment amount will be 125,000 USDT. Security delivery within a week of completion of capital raising. Its maturity period after issuance is 3 years.

The Securities Bonds will be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Bitfinex Securities signs MoU with Mikro Capital

The latest development comes less than a month after Bitfinex Securities partnered with Mikro Capital to explore projects to tokenize, list and trade debt securities and assess the use of USD-backed Tether tokens and the Euro. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with. Tether token supported for capital raising and microfinancing.

Ardoino, who also serves as CTO of Bitfinex Securities, commented then.

“The global microfinancing market is on track to more than double from 2020 to 2027. The growing demand for robust tokenized investment opportunities aligns perfectly with the expertise Mikro Capital brings to the microfinancing sector. We envision immense potential for tokenized securities and microfinancing solutions in emerging markets.

