Here's When Bitcoin Will Break Its $69K ATH, According to VanEck CEO

Jan van Eck – CEO of VanEck – one of the first global financial companies to apply for a spot Bitcoin ETF years ago – believes that BTC is a unique asset that will be extremely difficult to duplicate or surpass.

He also refuted speculations that there was a huge asset bubble and said a new all-time high would be reached within the next 12 months.

New ATH by December 2024?

Explaining how he first became interested in and involved in the primary cryptocurrency, Van Eck said he saw similarities with gold that brought him closer to Bitcoin. As such, his company decided to apply for a spot Bitcoin ETF in 2017, making them “the first established ETF player” to do so.

Since then, the company has faced multiple rejections and delays by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but continues to amend its applications. Just last week, it changed the ticker of its ETF offering to HODL. Van Eck said the company is proud of the new ticker name.

Citing the similar performance of both gold and Bitcoin, the executive said that they move in the same direction and have the same macro behind them. This, along with the upcoming halving and possible approval of an ETF, could boost the price of BTC. In fact, the VanEck CEO expects a new all-time high above $69,000 (registered in late 2021) within the next 12 months.

no bubble

The price of BTC has experienced many ups and downs, leading many skeptics to call it a bubble that will eventually burst. It has been compared to historical bubbles such as the tulip mania in Europe.

However, Van Eck refuted these claims, saying, “Nothing that has ever been a bubble has then outperformed itself,” which Bitcoin has already done several times.

On the question of whether he sees a new asset overtaking BTC in the future, Van Eck said he does not see any other “Internet store of value” that will emerge and “leap” Bitcoin.

Asked about growing criticism regarding JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and other bankers being used in criminal activities, Van Eck said:

“If you are associated with a bank or any other financial institution that has never been involved with criminals in one way or the other, do not cast the first stone. I’ll leave it with that.”

source: cryptopotato.com