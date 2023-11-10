Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the suspension of Russian ruble (RUB) deposits from November 15, 2023.

The company’s decision follows its recent announcement regarding the sale of its entire Russian business to COMEX.

Binance to close Russian ruble deposits

In a November 10 announcement, Binance said it would freeze Russian RUB deposits as of 00:00 on November 15, 2023 (UTC), a significant step in its decision to exit the Russian market. However, Russian ruble withdrawals will remain accessible until January 31, 2024 (UTC), giving users a window for fund retrieval.

As part of this change, Binance is offering users holding fiat balances in Russian rubles a fee-free option to transfer their funds to the ComEx platform. The process involves registering for a COMEX account, logging in, and seamlessly linking it to their respective Binance account. Once linked, users can begin transferring their Russian rubles from Binance to ComEx.

Alternatively, users have the option to withdraw their Russian rubles through Binance’s fiat partners before the scheduled deadline. Additionally, Binance offers the ability to convert Russian rubles into cryptocurrencies via Binance Convert or engage in crypto trading on the Binance spot market.

Binance exits the Russian market

This decision by Binance follows its recent announcement regarding the sale of its entire Russian business to COMEX. The off-boarding process is estimated to take up to a year to ensure a smooth transition for existing Russian users.

Binance reassured its user base that all assets of Russian clients are safe and secure during this period.

Binance Chief Compliance Officer Noah Pearlman shed light on the reason behind the exit, saying, “As we look to the future, we believe that operating in Russia is not a good fit with Binance’s compliance strategy. We are confident in the long-term growth of the Web3 industry around the world and will focus our energies on the more than 100 countries where we operate,” as stated in Binance’s official announcement.

Meanwhile, the exchange recently introduced its Web3 wallet at Binance Blockchain Week, enabling millions of users to engage with the risk-free zone, avoiding the challenges of seed phrase loss and complex onboarding. This self-custody wallet is integrated into the platform’s applications.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com