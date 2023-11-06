Here's what's needed to propel the stock market to new highs before the year ends

Datatrack says it’s possible the S&P 500 will return to its July high of 4,589 if bond yields continue to fall.

Investors need to see the 10-year Treasury yield fall below 4% for equities to rally.

Expectations for further earnings have risen since July, but interest rates have remained very high since then.

Stocks have been on a rally since early November, but the market’s path to reaching and eventually surpassing this summer’s highs is being hit by a major hurdle.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high of 4,589 in July, but a note from DataTrek Research on Monday said stocks would need to slide further into bond yields to reclaim that level by year’s end.

“Equities need to see a clear path for 10-year Treasuries to get back below 4 percent, because that’s where they were since July’s highs,” Datatrack co-founders Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe wrote in a note on Monday. Were on level.” “Given our prior point regarding low Q4 earnings estimates, low rates are a particularly important catalyst heading into year end.”

According to the firm, the major indices are posting their best weekly performance of the year and could still rise further. Colas and Rabe wrote that falling yields on 10-year Treasuries could provide enough momentum for stocks to rally back to levels seen four months ago, but even after last week’s big decline, the benchmark bond has no bullish momentum from here. There will be a need to rally from. yield.

The S&P 500 jumped 5.9% in the five days through last Friday, and that marked a welcome shift in investor sentiment amid strong corporate earnings and a softer-than-expected labor market report. Friday’s closing mark of 4,358 is still 5.4% below the year’s high.

Datatrack says the two key drivers of stock valuations are expected earnings and interest rates, and both have fluctuated between July and November.

“On July 31, Wall Street analysts expected the S&P to earn $231.02/share over the next 4 quarters (Q3 2023 to Q2 2024). Ten-year Treasuries yielded 3.96 percent,” the strategists said. “Today, analysts expect the index to earn $236.64/share over the next 4 quarters (Q4 2023 to Q3 2024), which is 2.4 percent higher than their late July estimate. The ten-year Treasury yield is 4.58 percent, which is 31 0.62 percentage points higher than July.”

While expectations for further earnings have risen over the past several months, interest rates remain much higher than they were three months ago.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com