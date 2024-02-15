Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says the recent decline is not a cause for concern. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to Fundstrat, it is unlikely that the stock market will reach its peak after the warmer than expected January CPI report.

The firm said there are a lot of bullish factors that suggest this is another type of buy on the decline.

According to Fundstrat, this is where investors will really need to be concerned that the stock market has peaked.

The stock market fell as much as 2% on Tuesday after the January CPI report revealed higher than expected inflation.

But according to a Tuesday note from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, the selloff likely represents a buying moment for investors on another dip, and a short-term top has not yet occurred.

Li said the sale of garden varieties is a common profit-making event. Long-term investors should not worry as it is a bad data print that calls into question the 2024 bullish narrative for the stock market that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

It’s completely normal for stocks to sell off on bad news. It’s when the opposite happens that is of most concern to Lee.

Lee said that when the stock market declines due to good economic news, it will peak.

“As the saying goes, we will peak when we ‘sell on good news’ – we are keeping an eye on the top, but this selloff seems to be much more unanimous,” Lee said.

At the moment, investors are being extremely wary of any sign of bad news in the economy, which usually leads to a sharp selloff. The irony is that this has led Lee to believe that the stock market has just peaked.

“Sentiment turns bearish so quickly. Skeptics about inflation, the economy and the stock market have been vocal today. That’s what makes a near-term top now. With a near-term top, we would expect investors to remain bullish on This is a buyable dip,” Lee said.

The thinking is that when everyone at the top is bullish, there is no one left to buy, and soon the net sellers outnumber the net buyers. But as Lee highlights, with plenty of skeptics about the current stock market rally, there are plenty left to be reassured by the market’s strength.

the story continues

Lots of cash on the sidelines is another reason why Lee thinks the stock market can still go higher. A record $6 trillion is sitting in money market funds. On top of this, FINRA margin lending levels are well below their peak and typically rise to a new record as the market peaks.

Overall, this suggests that there is a lot of cash on the sidelines that could flow into the stock market over time, especially if interest rates go down.

“There is a lot of dry powder on the sidelines. Thus, we think the dips will be bought in this selloff,” Lee said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: finance.yahoo.com