Here's What You Need to Know About Circle's v2.2 Upgrade for USDC and EURC Stablecoins

Stablecoin issuer and fintech firm Circle has announced the launch of a new v2.2 upgrade to USDC and EURC. It aims to significantly reduce gas costs, improve support for account abstraction, and further strengthen transaction security on the EVM blockchain.

This phased rollout is expected to be completed over the next few months.

The USDC and EuroC smart contracts will undergo six revisions, all incorporated into the unified v2.2 upgrade for each supported EVM blockchain. This upgrade is fully backward-compatible, with no changes to existing integrations. The upgrade has been audited by Halborn, a leading third-party blockchain security firm.

Six new changes in USDC and EURC smart contracts

The first major improvement is towards enabling signature verification from smart contract wallets. To achieve this, USDC and EURC will adopt EIP-1271 to allow authorized transfers to be used from smart contract wallets in addition to private key wallets.

This change, aligned with the increasing trend of account abstraction in the EVM ecosystem, enhances user experiences. On the other hand, according to the official announcement, developers will be able to create products capable of allowing users to pay network gas fees using USDC and EuroC.

In another improvement, Circle focuses on increasing blocklisting check efficiency in USDC and EURC smart contracts. With v2.2, the stablecoin plans to optimize issuer blocklist state storage, which will significantly reduce network gas fees for various operations such as Transfer, TransferFrom, TransferWithAuthorization, ReceiveWithAuthorization, Burn, and Mint.

This optimization results in a 6-7% reduction in costs for common use cases like transfers or trading, and a 3-4% reduction in network gas fees for developers and users of Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) when burning. There is a shortage of. USDC minted in blockchain.

The third update focuses on increasing resilience against forks. Circle officially supports Ethereum PoS for issuing USDC and EURC, ensuring 1:1 redemption for USD and EUR. The company is implementing a change on USDC and EURUSD smart contracts that will infer the official ChainID dynamically instead of manually setting it. Such a move would prevent USDC and EURC transactions on unofficial forks and ensure security against potential risks.

The fourth change is to remove blocklist checks from tasks that do not transfer funds. The move will further reduce network gas fees when using USDC and EuroC, Circle said.

The fifth improvement concerns skipping the timestamp check when setting the time limit to the maximum amount, while the sixth involves a one-time renaming of the EURC token symbol. The latter will happen only once as part of this upgrade.

IPO in 2024

Circle is reportedly exploring the possibility of becoming a publicly traded company in early 2024.

Although there has been no official confirmation, CEO Jeremy Allaire expressed his intention to become a publicly traded entity shortly after a failed SPAC deal with Concord last year.

