Here’s what we like about Hill & Smith’s (LON:HILS) upcoming dividend

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is the day before the record date, on which shareholders are required to be on the company’s books in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is consequential because whenever a stock is bought or sold, it takes at least two business days for the trade to be settled. Therefore, if you buy Hill & Smith shares on or after November 30, you will not be eligible to receive the dividend when it is paid on January 5.

The company’s next dividend payment will be UK£0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.37 to shareholders. Calculating the last year’s payout shows that Hill & Smith has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of £18.64. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are generally paid from company earnings. If a company pays dividends that exceed its profits, the dividend may be unsustainable. That’s why it’s good to see that Hill & Smith is paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is usually more important than profit when assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check whether the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow last year.

It’s positive to see that Hill & Smith’s dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, as this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually gives a larger margin of safety before the dividend gets cut. suggests.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Stocks of companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, because it is easier to raise the dividend when earnings grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could see the value of their investments go up in smoke. That’s why it’s a relief to see that Hill & Smith’s earnings per share have grown 3.3% per year over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slowing may often choose to pay a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, allowing the dividend to continue increasing.

Many investors will assess a company’s dividend performance by evaluating how much dividend payments have changed over time. Over the past 10 years, Hill & Smith has increased its dividend by an average of about 9.4% per year. We’re glad to see that dividends have been growing along with earnings over several years, which may be a sign that the company intends to share growth with shareholders.

Is Hill & Smith worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing modestly, and Hill & Smith is paying out less than half of its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it shows that management is reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend over time. We’d love to see earnings grow faster, but over the long term the best dividend stocks typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Hill & Smith is halfway there. Hill & Smith looks solid on this analysis overall, and we would certainly consider examining it more closely.

