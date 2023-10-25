Quarterly earnings reports for our industrial stocks begin this week amid an uncertain operating environment. China’s recovery is still trying to gather some momentum. US government spending on infrastructure projects has not yet truly begun. Excess inventory following the pandemic is still weighing on demand for new orders. And on top of all this – and always looming in the background – is the Federal Reserve’s battle with inflation and the threat of recession. However, the industrial sector has been a bright spot this earnings season and we are cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue for each of our companies during the September quarter. Here are the factors that could impact the financial results of Caterpillar (CAT), Honeywell International (HON), Emerson Electric (EMR), Linde (LIN), DuPont de Nemours (DD) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – Also with our bull case for each name. HON YTD Mountain Honeywell (HON) Year-to-Date Performance Honeywell and Linde are the first two of the group to report — before the bell on Thursday. For the three months ended Sept. 30, Honeywell’s revenue is expected to rise 3.1% year over year to $9.231 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv. LSEG data shows that earnings per share (EPS) should come in at $2.23, roughly on an annualized basis. When Honeywell announced its restructuring plans earlier this month, the company said it expected strong third-quarter results with sales and earnings at or above the previous guidance range. In a press release announcing the portfolio realignment, management said Honeywell would prioritize “the future of aviation” to deliver accelerated organic sales growth – among other things. This was positive to see and it’s reasonable to expect a clean quarter led by Aerospace, Honeywell’s largest business. Aerospace has boosted other industrial mega-cap names like General Electric (GE). On Tuesday, the company reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its 2023 profit forecast at GE’s aviation business for the third time since the beginning of the year. CNBC’s Jim Cramer praised the affirmation of the company’s guidance. “This has been a heavily shorted stock for quite some time. People think it’s lost its way,” Jim said during “Squawk on the Street” earlier this month. “I don’t know why people think that way. You’ve got a new CEO, [Vimal Kapur], and he’s going to take action.” Honeywell shares have fallen 16.85% this year. Another area worth watching is Honeywell’s security and productivity solutions unit, which is coming off a quarter where organic sales were up 21%. had fallen. Stabilization and a return to growth remain the keys to getting Stack back on track in this business. According to LSEG, LIN YTD Mountain Linde (LIN)’s year-to-date performance Linde’s total revenue stood at 1.89% on an annual basis. % is expected to decline to $8.623 billion. EPS should come in at $3.57, up 15.1% year over year. Linde has made 18 consecutive quarters of earnings and growth, and history when the industrial gas company reports likely to repeat itself. Despite negative volumes last quarter, Linde has managed to price but keep costs under control, with operating margins reaching record levels. Given the company’s strong balance sheet, Club on Monday wants to hear more about cash returns to shareholders after announcing a new $15 billion share repurchase program. Additionally, Linde was to be one of the major winners of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Management said it expects clean energy opportunities worth $50 billion over the next decade. Linde shares are up 13.97% since the beginning of the year. SWK YTD Mountain Stanley Black & Decker’s (SWK) year-to-date performance Progress regarding Stanley Black & Decker’s turnaround plan will be the focus of attention when the toolmaker reports before the opening bell on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker should return to profitability in the third fiscal quarter. Inventory has declined significantly this year as the manufacturing giant has taken steps to reduce costs and streamline its business. During Stanley Black & Decker’s latest earnings call in August, management said the company was on track to achieve $1 billion in annual cost savings by the end of the year. Meanwhile, when it comes to the home improvement industry we expect even more, with demand from professional customers still strong but no demand from do-it-yourself customers. According to analysts’ estimates, Stanley Black & Decker’s total revenue is expected to decline 3.76% on an annual basis to $3.965 billion. LSEG data indicates that EPS should come in at $0.83, up 9.2% year over year. The company’s shares are up 1.69% this year. Cat YTD Mountain Caterpillar (Cat) Year-To-Date Performance We are focusing on Caterpillar’s backlog – orders received, but not yet fulfilled and recorded – when the equipment manufacturer market opens. First reports earnings on October 31. Furthermore, margins should be higher as the company achieves positive spreads between higher prices and lower manufacturing costs. Management attributed Caterpillar’s strong second-quarter performance, in part, to the influx of government stimulus. The bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which since enactment allocates $1 trillion to projects improving roads, bridges and transit systems – uses Caterpillar’s products and services. In an August earnings call, CEO Jack Umpleby said the company expected “continued growth in non-residential construction in North America due to the positive impact of government-related infrastructure investments and a healthy pipeline of construction projects.” However, the timeline for obtaining permits and completing these projects is unclear. We will be looking for comment on how the stimulus has affected the operating environment and demand for Caterpillar’s products. For the three months ended Sept. 30, Caterpillar’s total revenue is expected to rise 10.6% year-on-year to $16.594 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by LSEG. EPS should come in at $4.79, up 21% year-over-year, according to LSEG data. The company’s shares are up 2.85% this year. DD YTD Mountain DuPont (DD) Year-to-date Performance After years of revamping its portfolio, the time has come for DuPont to show the market what it has to offer as a multi-industry company that Plays mostly in electronics, shelters and. Water and conservation end markets. Electronics is DuPont’s biggest business, and the most significant one is the bottom line after a series of negative revisions over the past year. However, it is important to note that China’s slow economic recovery could impact its semiconductor segment. Still, management commented in the company’s second-quarter earnings call that the China market is set to rebound at some point, with the bottom line of its semis business already here. DuPont releases the results before the opening bell on November 1. While this narrative could make for an attractive growth story in 2024, we will be looking for an update from management regarding the company’s performance overseas. DuPont’s revenue is projected to decline 3.71% year to date to $3.153 billion, according to LSEG data. EPS should come in at $0.84, which is up 2.43% on an annual basis. The company’s shares are up 4.17% this year. Year-to-Date Performance of EMR YTD Mountain Emerson Electric (EMR) Emerson Electric is the last of our industrial names to report before the opening bell on November 7. The company has consistently put together some strong quarters of improving operating execution, and we expect more of the same. Importantly, there could be an upside to the company’s guidance now that the manufacturer has completed its $8.2 billion acquisition of National Instruments in a deal that was expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS. Similar to other club holdings, Emerson could grab some of the IRA’s funding for green energy. We will hear comments from management regarding the flow of federal spending into the region and how this may impact its business. 