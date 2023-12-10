here’s what parents need to know

Gillian Vann/Stocksy

It turns out, social media might be even worse for kids than people realized (and we already thought it was pretty bad!). A new study found a connection between cyberbullying and eating disorders, and it’s enough to make you swear off TikTok and Snapchat for good—or at least be very, very aware of what how your children are interacting with others online.

A study of 10-to-14-year-olds, recently published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, determined adolescent victims of cyberbullying were twice as likely to exhibit eating disorder symptoms, including worrying about weight gain, tying their self-worth to their weight, engaging in inappropriate behavior to prevent weight gain, binge eating, and feeling distress associated with binge eating. (Several studies have found similar results in older teens and young adults, like this one.)

Interestingly, the kids who did the cyberbullying also had increased symptoms of eating disorders. This shows how dangerous cyberbullying is for all adolescents, whether they are the victims or the perpetrators.

Most teens have the opportunity to be cyberbullied, as a 2022 study by the Pew Research Center found 97% of teens ages 13-17 use the internet daily, with almost half using it “almost constantly.” And, 46% of teens have experienced cyberbullying, which includes offensive name-calling, spreading of false rumors, receiving explicit images they didn’t ask for, physical threats, and more. In addition to eating disorders, cyberbullying can also cause academic struggles, depression, anxiety, sleep problems, and substance use. It’s definitely something to take seriously!

The Cyberbullying Research Center lists several ways to tell if your child might be a target of cyberbullying, including if they unexpectedly stop using their devices, appear nervous around their devices, and/or become abnormally withdrawn. They might be cyberbullying others if they hide their screens or use multiple social media accounts.

It’s also important to check in with your kids and pay attention to any signs and symptoms that they’re developing an eating disorder. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, some things to look for include:

Preoccupation with weight loss, food, calories, and dieting.

Refusal to eat certain foods or food groups (like carbs or sugar).

Makes excuses to avoid mealtimes.

Noticeable fluctuations in weight.

Dizziness and/or fainting.

Dental problems.

Dresses in layers.

Maintains an excessive exercise regime.

So, what are concerned parents to do? Start with talking to your kids about being respectful online, limit your own social media use, check in often with what your kids are doing online, and design a family media plan to set rules for your family. Reach out to your child’s pediatrician for more help if you feel like your child is involved with cyberbullying, is a victim of cyberbullying, or if they have an eating disorder.

Every parent wants their child to be safe, healthy, and happy—and it starts with protecting them from their phones.