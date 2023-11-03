If Mark Cuban needs to rebuild his fortune in six months, starting with just a phone and $500 in cash, he knows what he needs to do.

“This is the best question I’ve ever been asked in my entire adult life,” the billionaire entrepreneur and investor told Wired in a recent video Q&A. His first step, he said: Get a sales job, and use one of your best skills to move up fast. It probably doesn’t even matter what product or service he’s selling.

“I’m really good at sales,” the 65-year-old Cuban said. “I’m going to find a sales job. Because I already know that if I have my last $500 and I just have a phone, I’m going to get that job and I’m going to learn more about it. More industries than any other on the planet.”

For his first three months, he said, his goal would be to make money quickly by paying “as much commission as possible” on his sales. He said he will also strive to establish an impressive track record while showcasing his skills, in order to gain future traction with his owners.

“Three months later, after I’ve demonstrated that I’m the best salesperson in the history of that company, I’ll go into my boss’s office and tell him: ‘You’re either in or out,’” Cuban said. I’m going to pay this amount of money to keep the pass, or I’m going to sell this stuff and start my own business.” “That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

‘Everything always goes back to sale’

Cuban’s strategy is in line with the advice of career experts, who often say there’s never a wrong time to ask your employer for a raise, as long as you can make a strong case for the value you bring.

“Schedule a meeting with your supervisor and explain the accomplishments of the past period, how the supervisor benefited, what the organization would lose if you were no longer part of the team, and how much it would cost to replace you and how much time was wasted. In doing so,” career expert Joe Mullings told CNBC Make It in 2021.

The billionaire’s response can also be understood as identifying your most valuable skill and finding a way to monetize it. But that’s not actually the case: There’s something particularly valuable about excelling in sales skills, Cuban said.

Cuban often says that salesmanship applies to every area of ​​business and life – from trying to sell someone a physical product to impressing someone at a job interview or convincing your boss that an idea of ​​yours is worth the effort. Is.

“Everything always goes back to being on sale, no matter what,” he told Wired.

‘Selling isn’t about convincing, it’s about helping’

Cuban has been honing those sales skills most of his life. When he sold garbage bags door-to-door at age 12, he developed a 14-second sales pitch to quickly explain the value of his business, he told GQ last year.

The aim, he said, was to show his customers that he values ​​their time as much as he values ​​his own.

“It went like this: ‘Hi, my name is Mark. Do you use garbage bags? I have a great deal for you, and whenever you need garbage bags, all you have to do is call me and I will be.’ I’ll put them in the back of my wagon and I’ll bring them straight to your house,” Cuban said.

More than a decade later, Cuban used those skills to make a fortune. He founded the software company MicroSolutions, which was sold to CompuServe in 1990 for $6 million. His next startup, audio streaming company Broadcast.com, was acquired by Yahoo in 1999 for $5.7 billion.

Throughout his career, Cuban has said that he has always relied on what he considers the first rule of sales: “Sales is not about convincing, it’s about helping,” he said in a previous interview. Sal said in a TikTok interview.

“When you understand what people need and what they want, you put yourself in a position to help them,” Cuban said. “Then you make good things happen, close deals and that’s how you build companies.”

