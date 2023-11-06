Here’s what Kumpulan Fima Berhad’s (KLSE:KFIMA) declining rates of return mean

If we want to find a stock that can grow over the long term, what underlying trends should we pay attention to? A common approach is to try to find a company Return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is increasing along with the growth amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. However, when we saw Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA), didn’t seem to be ticking all these boxes.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

To clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kumpulan Fima Berhad, the formula is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM97m ÷ (RM1.6b – RM164m) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

Thus, Kumpulan Fima Berhad’s ROCE is 6.6%. In itself this is a low return on capital but it is in line with the industry average return of 6.6%.

Although the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically. If you want to see how Kumpulan Fima Berhad has performed in other metrics in the past, you can check out past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for Kumpulan Fima Berhad?

The returns on capital are much better than what we are seeing in Kumpulan Fima Berhad. The company has grown earnings a consistent 6.6% over the past five years, and capital employed within the business has grown 37% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn’t inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it’s clear that the business is not deploying the funds in high-return investments.

To cut a long story short, while Kumpulan Fima Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns it has received have not increased. Since the stock is up an impressive 56% over the past five years, investors should think even better things are ahead. Ultimately, if the underlying trend holds, we wouldn’t hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Kumpulan Fima Berhad comes with some risks, and we have found 2 warning signs Which you should know about.

