Here’s what happens when you fly business class for the first time

Once you’ve tasted the benefits of business class, you’ll never want to go back to economy class. This is because airlines serve their business and first class passengers. Sure, they get the rest of us to our destinations safely, but not with the comfort you get at the front of a plane.

If you’ve never flown international business class before, here’s what you can expect to find on your first advanced flight.

You will be VIP before boarding

Business class is only offered on international flights, and if you’ve flown internationally, you know how long the lines can be. Luckily, business class passengers can skip the long lines and check in at a dedicated counter.

Bonus? Agents at dedicated counters have better knowledge of business-class benefits, such as any lounge access you may have.

Speaking of airport lounges…

You may have never heard of a business-class lounge. You probably won’t have any notes attached to the confirmation emailed to you, and it’s doubtful the counter agent will mention a lounge unless you ask about it. Go ahead and ask, and while you’re there, ask for directions that will allow you to skip the long lines.

Once in the lounge, you can expect a full complimentary bar and hearty food. There should also be work stations scattered around if you want to get some work done before boarding your flight. Although the amenities are free, airline employees working in American lounges appreciate tips.

If you are someone who likes to know where you are going, you will want to read about the airline lounges where you are going.

The seats may surprise you

You’ve probably seen business class seats on previous flights or in a travel magazine. However, your assigned seat may look quite different. This is because business class seats are different. They may vary between airlines, and even from flight-to-flight of the same carrier.

Some business-class seats feel private, isolated from the rest of the cabin. Some face other business-class seats. Most lean all the way back, while some don’t go that far. If the type of seat you get in business class is important to you, read about the seats on your specific flight immediately after booking. This way, if you don’t like the first seat, you’ll have time to request another seat.

you may want to ask for help

It doesn’t take much to understand the engineering feat that goes into designing a business-class seat. Storage nooks, USB outlets, reading lights, and trays are all hidden and not always easy to find. It can also be difficult to figure out how to tilt your seat into the bed.

Once you’re settled in your seat, don’t hesitate to ask the flight attendant to give you a quick rundown of where everything is. Whether you paid for a seat in cash or used airline miles from your travel credit card, you’re eligible to take full advantage of what business class has to offer.

Business class food is nothing like economy

If you’re used to eating cold sandwiches on flights, you might be a little surprised by the restaurant-style food served in business class. Cloth napkins, metal silverware, and a dedicated flight attendant who does her best to accommodate your preferences may be one of the loveliest things about flying in business class.

While we’re discussing food, there’s no reason to pack your own breakfast. If you’re feeling peckish, you’ll be offered delicious snacks, something from the bar and other mixed foods throughout the flight.

the destruction continues

Business-class amenities vary by airline, but here’s some more information about what you may be offered:

A convenience kit. Think a zippered cosmetic bag filled with lotion, socks, an eye mask, toothbrush and toothpaste, and earplugs.

Turn-down service including mattress topper, pillow and blanket.

Hot towels for freshness.

Pajamas.

None of these benefits come cheap. Business class tickets generally cost three to four times more than economy class. However, frequent travelers have some simple business-class tips that can keep the price down.

If you find yourself lucky enough to sit in business class, stretch your legs, ask for whatever you need to be more comfortable, and enjoy the journey.

