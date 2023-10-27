Here’s what happens if you don’t pay your student loans

Student loan outstanding. getty

If you have federal student loans, you know that payments will be due again after a three-year hiatus. Interest on federal student loans is also rising after being fixed at 0% for more than three years, and not every borrower is happy about it.

Not making federal student loan payments since the beginning of 2020 has been a financial lifesaver for those who have experienced declining income and other financial hardships. Others have become accustomed to not making student loan payments and have started spending that money elsewhere.

But if you’ve been watching any social media lately, there have been countless viral videos showing what happens if you don’t pay off your student loans.

While it will take at least a year for the main consequences of nonpayment to emerge, trust me: Ignoring federal student loans is the last thing you want to do.

Federal on-ramp period for student loans

First, the Biden administration announced a 12-month “on-ramp” period that will give borrowers 12 months to get on track with payments without damaging their credit or experiencing other major difficulties. A White House fact sheet on the plan states that borrowers who miss monthly payments during this time “are not considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.” is not sent.”

This means that, in effect, you can skip federal student loan payments for the next 12 months to see what happens. However, your loans will still accrue interest during this time, so you’ll end the period owing more money than when you started. This may not be a big deal if your federal student loan balance is relatively low, but it can be financially devastating if you owe a large amount and your interest rate is high.

Even with this on-ramp period, you should not intentionally skip your student loan payments.

Results after on-ramp period

There’s always the possibility that the Biden administration or the next president will extend the on-ramp period beyond 12 months, or Congress will pass some type of student loan forgiveness plan. However, both of these scenarios are unlikely. Therefore, you should be aware of the real consequences that come with refusing to make federal student loan payments after the on-ramp period ends in October 2024.

Here’s what you can expect if you stop paying federal student loans:

credit score damage

When a student loan misses a payment (after the on-ramp period), it becomes delinquent within the first day of nonpayment. From there, when a federal student loan is considered to be in default depends on the type of loan.

Either way, late student loan payments are ultimately reported to the three credit bureaus – Experian, Equifax

efx

, and TransUnion. Since payment history is the most important factor that makes up a person’s credit score, late payments on student loans can have a dramatic negative impact and make it more difficult to qualify for other types of loans and financing.

salary garnishment

Finally, the federal government may automatically garnish your wages to offset unpaid federal student loan payments. This means that your take home pay from your job will be reduced, and your employer or someone employed at your company will know about your defaulted loan.

Additionally, this can happen without a court order, unlike private student loans, in which the servicer must first file a lawsuit against you.

treasury offset

Treasury offset is another nonpayment consequence that can come into play with federal student loans. This occurs when payments from the US government (such as your tax refund) are reduced or withheld to pay off outstanding debts.

If you’re planning on getting a tax return, you can kiss it goodbye if you default on your student loans.

more result

Also know that skipping payments on federal student loans means you are no longer eligible for as much federal financial aid, which can be a problem if you want to go back to school. You also lose the chance to apply for deferment or deferment or even change your repayment plan.

The company that holds your loan may also take you to court, in which case you may be stuck with various court fees and legal charges.

Don’t put off paying – do this instead

Not making federal student loan payments during the on-ramp period is a bad idea because interest will continue to be added to your loan balance. After that, the consequences get even worse, and your credit score may suffer significant damage, pay may be cut, your tax refund may be seized and much more.

The best thing to do is to move on from your issues rather than not paying, and you can do this by making sure you are on the right repayment plan for your needs. You can (and should) look into income-driven repayment plans that base your federal student loan payments on your earnings and the size of your family. In some cases, if your income is low enough, IDR plans can help you get your federal student loan payments down to $0.

This is especially true with Biden’s new SAVE repayment plan, which requires users to pay only 5% of their discretionary income toward federal student loans. This plan also has a higher income threshold to qualify for $0 monthly payments. In fact, the SAVE plan increases the income exemption for loan payments from 150% of the federal poverty limit to 225%. Even for those who earn more than 225% of the federal poverty limit, government data shows the average savings for borrowers with federal student loans is at least $1,000 compared to other IDR plans. Will reach.

Perhaps more importantly, with the SAVE plan unpaid interest is not added to the loan amount. This is important for borrowers with $0 monthly payments and anyone else whose monthly payment is less than the interest earned on their loan each month. Federal student loan borrowers can sign up for the new SAVE plan by visiting studentAid.gov/SAVE.