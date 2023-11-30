Here’s what happened in crypto today

Swiss asset manager Pando Asset, a company that already offers crypto exchange-traded products in Europe, has become the 13th company to be tried by United States regulators after United States regulators sanctioned crypto mixer Sinbad and its website was defaced over the allegations. It has been seized in the U.S. that he laundered money for North Korea’s Lazarus Group. In other news, Binance has no license to operate in the Philippines, the country’s financial regulator said, and bankrupt crypto lender Genesis and Digital Currency Group (DCG) have reached a settlement that will drop Genesis’ lawsuit against DCG. Can finish.

Spot Bitcoin ETF race finds unexpected 13th entrant

Swiss asset manager Pando Asset has become an unexpectedly late entrant to the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) race in the United States.

On November 29, Pando submitted a Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission – used to register securities with the agency – for the Pando Asset Spot Bitcoin Trust.

We are a late entrant to the spot Bitcoin ETF race… Pando, which already offers crypto ETPs in Europe. pic.twitter.com/OamnqJrUNJ – Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) 29 November 2023

Like other ETF bids, the trust aims to track the price of Bitcoin with the custody arm of crypto exchange Coinbase set to hold Bitcoin on behalf of the trust.

Pando is the 13th bidder aiming to get a spot Bitcoin ETF approved in the US and joins the race with a dozen others who are bidding for SEC approval, including BlackRock, ARK Invest and Grayscale.

X on November 29 (Twitter) PostBloomberg ETFs analyst Eric Balchunas said he had “more questions than answers” about Pando’s filing, questioning why it came so late.

US regulators ban Sinbad

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Sinbad on charges of money laundering on behalf of North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

On November 29, OFAC accused Sinbad of processing “millions of dollars worth of virtual currency from the Lazarus Group heist”, including the 2022 hack of Horizon Bridge and Axie Infinity’s Ronin Bridge, as well as the recent hack of Atomic Wallet Is. These robberies compromised approximately $820 million in user funds at the time.

“Miscellaneous services that enable criminal actors like Lazarus Group to launder stolen assets will face serious consequences,” said Treasury official Wally Adeyemo. “The Department of the Treasury and its U.S. government partners stand ready to deploy all tools at their disposal to prevent virtual currency mixers like Sinbad from facilitating illicit activities.”

Screenshot of Sinbad’s website from November 29.

The home page of Sinbad’s website currently reads: “This service has been seized,” along with various logos of US government departments.

Regulator says Binance is operating without a license in the Philippines

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is operating in the Philippines without the necessary approvals or licenses, According to the local securities regulator.

The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a warning against Binance on November 28, informing the public that the exchange is not authorized to sell or offer securities in the country.

The announcement emphasized that exchanges like Binance will have to apply for registration and provide detailed information about the securities they offer before they can be sold to the public. Such detailed information includes the price of issue, nature of securities and other data.

The Securities Regulation Code (SRC) of the Philippines also requires securities issuers to be registered in the country before they can be offered for investment. The statement added that the issuer must also obtain a secondary license to sell or offer securities to the public:

“Based on the Commission’s database, the operator of the platform Binance is not registered as a corporation in the Philippines and without the necessary license and/or authorization to sell or offer any type of securities as defined under Section 3.1 of the SRC Works.”

In addition to operating without the required licenses, the SEC argued that Binance was illegally promoting its services in the country. The regulator warned that entities involved in promoting or trading on Binance could be held criminally liable under Section 28 of the SRC.

Source: cointelegraph.com